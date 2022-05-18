ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Dallas County Supervisors Discuss Courthouse Body Scanner Replacement

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas County Board of Supervisors discussed an emergency item for a courthouse body scanner repair or replacement at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board discussed he purchase of a new courthouse body...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning

The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will hear an update of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline project, as well as consider approving an amendment to the current fiscal year budget following a public hearing. Additionally, they will then act as the drainage district board of trustees to consider approving the assessment schedule and waiver resolution.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panora City Council Considers General Obligation Corporate Purpose Loan Agreement

The Panora City Council will meet Monday. The Council will hold a public hearing over the general obligation corporate purpose loan agreement and will consider taking additional action on the proposal to enter into the agreement. The Council will then consider a date to set a public hearing on the proposal to enter into a general obligation loan agreement and to borrow money to not exceed $120,000 to fund vehicles and equipment for the municipal public works and police departments. Also, the Council will hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2021-22 budget amendment and then take action on the item. Finally, the Council will consider for approval the year-end interfund transfers.
PANORA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Supervisor Candidate Meet And Greet Before June Primary

Two development groups in Guthrie County have partnered together to allow voters to interact with candidates ahead of the June primary. The Guthrie Center and Panora Economic Development Groups are going to host a meet and greet for all the candidates running for Guthrie County Supervisor. This event is designed...
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Public Works Committees Hear East Lincoln Way Update

The Jefferson Streets/Sewer/Sanitation/Water committees met Tuesday in regular session. The sewer committee recommended to the city council to forgive $295 of the $395 sewer charges for a homeowner in the 600 block of North Wilson Avenue who had a leaking water pipe, which caused the water to go into the sump pump. Under the new policy, a homeowner can request sewer charges to be forgiven if they pay the first $100.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County School Board President Reflects on National School Board Appreciation Month

It’s National School Board Appreciation Month and one Greene County School Board member reflects on his tenure on the board. Steve Fisher first got elected to the board in 2017 to fill a vacancy via a special election after then board member Ashely Johnston resigned earlier that year. The term was to end in 2019. Then, Fisher won his re-election bid in 2019 and is currently serving his first four year term on the board. He talks about working with the different board members he’s been with over that time period.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Former Iowa mayor, city clerk charged with fraud

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two former city officials are facing charges in Story County after law enforcement says the pair committed fraud. According to the Sheriff's Office, former McCallsburg Mayor Chris Erickson and former City Clerk Jennifer Heithoff are charged with felonious misconduct in office, a class D felony; fraudulent practice, a class D felony; and tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor.
STORY COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie Center School Board Approved Administrative Salary Increase

The Guthrie Center School Board met Monday. The Board approved a bid for high school and elementary school security cameras for $12,650, as well as an increase in salaries for administrators of 3.17 percent along with a $2 raise for classified staff except for new hires. Finally, the Board approved the female wrestling sharing agreement with West Central Valley and Panorama school districts and tabled the five year facilities plan for further review.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Early Voting Begins

Absentee ballots are now accepted in Guthrie County for the June 7th primary and there are some things to be aware of. With the new redistricting map, all registered voters will get a postcard in the mail alerting them about their new polling location. Under Iowa law, voters must be notified between 20 and seven days prior to the primary and general elections. According to the Secretary of State’s office, those mailings are now out.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Community Supports Perry Police Department On Perry Police Appreciation Day

There was ice cream, grilled foods and cinnamon rolls out at the Perry Hy-Vee this past Monday all in support of the Perry Police Department. After an incident that occurred on May 10th involving Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn receiving a single gun shot wound to the upper thigh, organizations in the community came out in support of the Perry Police Department. This past Monday had Totally Rolled Ice Cream from West Des Moines at the Perry Hy-Vee donating 25-percent of its proceeds, the Hy-Vee Grill was out making grilled goods donating 25-percent of those proceeds and St. Patrick’s Catholic School was selling their cinnamon rolls donating 100-percent of their proceeds. Store Manager Nate Brokaw says it good to see the community come together.
PERRY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines mobile home park demolished after years of struggles

A mobile home park on Des Moines' south side is being demolished to make way for a new housing development, according to the Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC).Why it matters: Oak Hill Mobile Home Park, at 3140 Indianola Ave., underscores the complexity that persists with redevelopment, homeowners' rights and efforts to protect low-income families from unsafe conditions.Aging or poorly maintained mobile home parks have been a thorny issue for local officials, who must weigh public safety decisions against a shortage in affordable housing.Catch up fast: Des Moines tried to shutter the 30-home park back in 2014 after city inspectors cited its...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Public Safety Officials Responded To Crash Resulting In Injuries In Dallas County Friday Afternoon

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash that resulted in injuries Friday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office, Woodward and Bouton Fire Departments and Dallas County EMS were called to a two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:40 p.m. Friday afternoon at 150th Street and Highway 169 just south of Highway 141 in Dallas County.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report May 20, 2022

Workers from AAA Trenching had their work vehicle parked on the side of the road in the 26500 block of 360th Street while they were working in the area. It was clearly marked with safety cones and pulled off the travel portion of the highway. A semi hauling haybales passed too close to the parked vehicle, making contact with the truck by the Semi’s load. The contact caused damage to the parked truck. The semi continued on without stopping or identifying themselves. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $1600.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel Partners Chamber Of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Next Week

The Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting next week that will celebrate the addition to a business. There will be a ribbon cutting beginning at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25th at the Faith Lutheran Church and Preschool in Adel that will help to celebrate the addition and tours of the church and preschool will be available to those participating.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County High School Charged with Felony Following Argument Involving a Shotgun

A Greene County High School male is charged with a felony following an argument allegedly involving a shotgun. Jefferson Police Captain Jason Kroeger tells Raccoon Valley Radio they responded to the call at the high school at 12:25pm Friday. Kroeger says two juvenile males had an ongoing argument which eventually led to the parking lot. He points out one of the males showed the other male a shotgun that was in his vehicle. However, Kroeger believes at no time was the weapon taken out of the vehicle or any direct threats were made to use the firearm. No one was hurt in the incident.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

City Of Perry Now Spraying Weekly For Mosquitos

With the warmer months of the year upon us the City of Perry will now be spraying weekly for mosquitos. The City announced that they will be spraying for mosquitos every Thursday evening and if the weather is bad it will then take place on Friday or Saturday evenings. Perry Public Works Director Jack Butler says people should be aware of things around their homes that may be holding water.
PERRY, IA
kniakrls.com

Kalona Man Charged in Marion County for Trafficking Weapons

On Wednesday at approximately 6:45 pm, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested 34-year-old Aaron Wayne Neuzil of Kalona, Iowa. Deputies found Neuzil with a Black Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 9mm firearm that was reported stolen from Iowa City. Neuzil was charged with Trafficking in Stolen Weapons First Offense, a Class D Felony.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Mired in bankruptcy and fines, Winterset care facility is fined another $85,000

An Iowa nursing home that’s mired in bankruptcy and been hit with almost $40,000 in fines this year is now facing an additional $85,225 in fines for poor quality care. Last December, the QHC Facilities chain that operates the QHC Winterset-North nursing home, along with nine other skilled-nursing facilities or assisted-living centers in Iowa, filed […] The post Mired in bankruptcy and fines, Winterset care facility is fined another $85,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WINTERSET, IA

