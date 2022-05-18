Covid Vaccine for Youngest Population Still in Trial Phase

There was ice cream, grilled foods and cinnamon rolls out at the Perry Hy-Vee this past Monday all in support of the Perry Police Department. After an incident that occurred on May 10th involving Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn receiving a single gun shot wound to the upper thigh, organizations in the community came out in support of the Perry Police Department. This past Monday had Totally Rolled Ice Cream from West Des Moines at the Perry Hy-Vee donating 25-percent of its proceeds, the Hy-Vee Grill was out making grilled goods donating 25-percent of those proceeds and St. Patrick’s Catholic School was selling their cinnamon rolls donating 100-percent of their proceeds. Store Manager Nate Brokaw says it good to see the community come together.

PERRY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO