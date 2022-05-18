ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Covid Vaccine for Youngest Population Still in Trial Phase

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudies are still being done before a covid vaccine is developed for the youngest population. Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf says a covid vaccine is not currently offered for kids younger than...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Congressman Feenstra Talks Supply Chain and Healthcare Issues

A member of the U.S. House of Representatives recently made a trip to a local business in Greene County and is wanting to help ease some of their issues. Iowa’s Fourth Congressional Representative Randy Feenstra says one of the biggest problems that Power Lift of Jefferson is facing is the supply chain disruptions, caused by the pandemic.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Mental Health Awareness Month Aims To End Stigma

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Adair County Health Systems wants to end the stigma surrounding mental illnesses. Director of Senior Life Solutions Dianne Allsup says that mental health should be treated just like any other health problem. Allsup tells Raccoon Valley Radio normalizing mental health issues is a step in the right direction.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Courthouse Body Scanner Purchase

The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a courthouse body scanner purchase at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will hear a Dallas County Foundation grant awards update, hear a broadband update, consider approving the abatement of mobile home taxes, consider approving EMS billing rates and hold an EMS Department workshop, conduct a pay plan policy review and set time and date for the first reading of proposed amendments to Chapter 45 Dallas County Zoning Ordinance.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

City Of Perry Now Spraying Weekly For Mosquitos

With the warmer months of the year upon us the City of Perry will now be spraying weekly for mosquitos. The City announced that they will be spraying for mosquitos every Thursday evening and if the weather is bad it will then take place on Friday or Saturday evenings. Perry Public Works Director Jack Butler says people should be aware of things around their homes that may be holding water.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panora City Council Considers General Obligation Corporate Purpose Loan Agreement

The Panora City Council will meet Monday. The Council will hold a public hearing over the general obligation corporate purpose loan agreement and will consider taking additional action on the proposal to enter into the agreement. The Council will then consider a date to set a public hearing on the proposal to enter into a general obligation loan agreement and to borrow money to not exceed $120,000 to fund vehicles and equipment for the municipal public works and police departments. Also, the Council will hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2021-22 budget amendment and then take action on the item. Finally, the Council will consider for approval the year-end interfund transfers.
PANORA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Wetrich Hired as Jefferson Matters Events and Tourism Coordinator

Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community has hired a new individual. Matt Wetrich replaces Beth Vander Wilt as the Events and Tourism Coordinator. Earlier this year, Vander Wilt was hired by the Jefferson Matters Board as the new executive director. Wetrich has 15 years of experience in marketing and implementing public programming and events.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning

The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will hear an update of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline project, as well as consider approving an amendment to the current fiscal year budget following a public hearing. Additionally, they will then act as the drainage district board of trustees to consider approving the assessment schedule and waiver resolution.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Last Perry Spring Farmers Market Is Today

The last spring Perry Farmers Market of the year is taking place today in the Perry Public Library Community Room. The spring market will take place for the last time this year from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the Perry Public Library Community Room. There will be limited vendors in attendance at the market and it has been running every month since March.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Supervisor Candidate Meet And Greet Before June Primary

Two development groups in Guthrie County have partnered together to allow voters to interact with candidates ahead of the June primary. The Guthrie Center and Panora Economic Development Groups are going to host a meet and greet for all the candidates running for Guthrie County Supervisor. This event is designed...
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie Center School Board Approved Administrative Salary Increase

The Guthrie Center School Board met Monday. The Board approved a bid for high school and elementary school security cameras for $12,650, as well as an increase in salaries for administrators of 3.17 percent along with a $2 raise for classified staff except for new hires. Finally, the Board approved the female wrestling sharing agreement with West Central Valley and Panorama school districts and tabled the five year facilities plan for further review.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Habitat For Humanity Rock The Block In Perry This June

The Dallas County Habitat for Humanity will be coming to Perry in June and is looking for those who may need assistance with home repairs in the community. The Rock The Block Repair Program aims to help make home repairs affordable and provides a way for homeowners, organizations, volunteers and the Dallas County Habitat for Humanity to come together to assist low-income residents with needed repairs, maintenance, safety, accessibility and beautification of homes.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County School Board President Reflects on National School Board Appreciation Month

It’s National School Board Appreciation Month and one Greene County School Board member reflects on his tenure on the board. Steve Fisher first got elected to the board in 2017 to fill a vacancy via a special election after then board member Ashely Johnston resigned earlier that year. The term was to end in 2019. Then, Fisher won his re-election bid in 2019 and is currently serving his first four year term on the board. He talks about working with the different board members he’s been with over that time period.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Early Voting Begins

Absentee ballots are now accepted in Guthrie County for the June 7th primary and there are some things to be aware of. With the new redistricting map, all registered voters will get a postcard in the mail alerting them about their new polling location. Under Iowa law, voters must be notified between 20 and seven days prior to the primary and general elections. According to the Secretary of State’s office, those mailings are now out.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Community Supports Perry Police Department On Perry Police Appreciation Day

There was ice cream, grilled foods and cinnamon rolls out at the Perry Hy-Vee this past Monday all in support of the Perry Police Department. After an incident that occurred on May 10th involving Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn receiving a single gun shot wound to the upper thigh, organizations in the community came out in support of the Perry Police Department. This past Monday had Totally Rolled Ice Cream from West Des Moines at the Perry Hy-Vee donating 25-percent of its proceeds, the Hy-Vee Grill was out making grilled goods donating 25-percent of those proceeds and St. Patrick’s Catholic School was selling their cinnamon rolls donating 100-percent of their proceeds. Store Manager Nate Brokaw says it good to see the community come together.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

rAM Leadership Highlights What it Means to be a Leader

A new program that started this school year at Greene County High School helps to instill what it means to be a leader. Activities Director Todd Gordon tells Raccoon Valley Radio about 10-15 students met on a weekly basis for 15 minutes early in the morning for a ram Leadership meeting. He says within those meetings he uses different resources from books on leadership, to videos and current events to focus the students on what it means to be a leader. Gordon points out one of the reasons he started the group was because he felt there was a lack of leadership that he needed to impart on the students.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Public Safety Officials Responded To Crash Resulting In Injuries In Dallas County Friday Afternoon

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash that resulted in injuries Friday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office, Woodward and Bouton Fire Departments and Dallas County EMS were called to a two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:40 p.m. Friday afternoon at 150th Street and Highway 169 just south of Highway 141 in Dallas County.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel Founders Day Is Today To Celebrate 175 Years

There is a fun event taking place today that will look to help celebrate 175 years of Adel with Adel Founders Day. Adel Founders Day will be taking place beginning at 1 p.m. today with a gathering followed by a panoramic picture that will be taken at 1:30 p.m. at 9th and Main Street. Adel City Council Member Shirley McAdon says the first panoramic picture was taken in 1972.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel Partners Chamber Of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Next Week

The Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting next week that will celebrate the addition to a business. There will be a ribbon cutting beginning at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25th at the Faith Lutheran Church and Preschool in Adel that will help to celebrate the addition and tours of the church and preschool will be available to those participating.
ADEL, IA

