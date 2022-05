PHILADELPHIA - Another violent weekend across Philadelphia has already seen at least nine separate shootings, some of them deadly. Beginning Saturday night, police say three teens were shot during a festival at Penn's Landing around 9:30 p.m. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the ribs, while two 14-year-old girls were both shot in the foot. Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument, and the shooter may have targeted the teens.

