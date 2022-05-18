ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

District Attorney Announces Indictments for Murder, Rape Cases

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistrict Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced today that a grand jury has returned a true bill indictments against two individuals separately for murder and...

KTAL

Bossier City man charged in death of juvenile in overnight car chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have arrested the man who allegedly led them, along with Bossier and Shreveport Police on an overnight car chase that spanned two parishes and resulted in the death of a juvenile passenger, according to Louisiana State Police. Just after 6 a.m. Saturday,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Disturbance results in arrest

A Choudrant woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly entered a residence without permission. Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a Highway 821 address regarding a disturbance late Tuesday evening. The homeowner stated his soon-to-be ex-wife Priscilla Watts entered his house without consent earlier that evening. He said Watts, 45, had never lived there with him. He said he and his current girlfriend were in the house when they heard the front door slam open and a woman yell “hello.” He said Watts was drunk and had previously seen him with his girlfriend earlier that evening.
CHOUDRANT, LA
KTBS

Man arrested in teen's death following police pursuit

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Bossier City man has been arrested in connection with a Friday night police pursuit that ended in the death of his teenage passenger. William Player Jr., 22, is charged with negligent homicide, in addition to a host of other offenses, in the death of Brenda Adler, 13.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for man accused of theft on Toledo Bend Lake

Many, LA (KPLC) - Sabine Parish Sheriff Detectives are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on camera at Big Bass Marina on Toledo Bend Lake. Authorities said shortly after midnight, Wednesday, May 11, the suspect fished for a short amount of time, then took several items from different boats at the dock.
SABINE PARISH, LA
KEDM

16-year-old arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder

On May 17, shortly before 5:30 a.m., the Monroe Police Department dispatched officers to the corner of Winnsboro Road and Mississippi Street after there was an alert of a shooting. A 16-year victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead...
MONROE, LA
KTBS

Former manager of Shreveport public pools describes threatening call

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Controversy swirling around the contract to run the city's five public swimming pools took an ugly turn with an anonymous threat against the former manager. For more than a week, Shelley McMillian, Director of Rock Solid Athletic Club, has been questioning the city's decision to award the contract to USA Management of Atlanta.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

13-year-old dies as a result of car chase through Bossier/ Shreveport

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An 13-year-old girl died, following a two-parish early-morning car chase that ended in tragedy early Saturday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 13-year-old Brenda Adler, South Riverwood Loop, died just after midnight Saturday at the scene of...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

DeSoto doctor, 2 hospital employees gone amid DEA investigation

MANSFIELD, La. – A longtime DeSoto Parish physician is no longer employed at DeSoto Regional Health System amid an ongoing federal investigation. In addition, two other employees also are no longer on the job. Hospital CEO Todd Eppler confirmed Dr. Jeffrey Evans’ employment ended May 13. Eppler would not...
MANSFIELD, LA
KNOE TV8

Winnfield police is looking for a suspect

It’s National EMS week and KNOE is highlighting emergency medical service workers in Ouachita Parish. Ouachita Parish residents drive through for monthly Senior Food Distribution at Food Bank of NELA. Updated: 11 hours ago. Ouachita Parish residents drive through for monthly Senior Food Distribution at Food Bank of NELA.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall man arrested in connection to vehicle firearm thefts

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Marshall man was arrested on Sunday in connection with several vehicle firearm burglaries in East Texas. Jordan Darnell Williams was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Division and patrol deputies on US Highway 259 South. According to officials, Williams had several active warrants. The arrest comes after the […]
MARSHALL, TX
KEEL Radio

Caddo Correctional Center Weekend Bookings 5/13/22-5/15/22

The following mugshots are those who were jailed in the Caddo Correctional Center through the dates of, 5/13/22-5/15/22. Some of these inmates may have already been released or transported from CCC. Many of those pictured have not-yet gone to trial, and are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
CADDO PARISH, LA

