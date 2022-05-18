District Attorney Announces Indictments for Murder, Rape Cases

A Choudrant woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly entered a residence without permission. Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a Highway 821 address regarding a disturbance late Tuesday evening. The homeowner stated his soon-to-be ex-wife Priscilla Watts entered his house without consent earlier that evening. He said Watts, 45, had never lived there with him. He said he and his current girlfriend were in the house when they heard the front door slam open and a woman yell “hello.” He said Watts was drunk and had previously seen him with his girlfriend earlier that evening.

CHOUDRANT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO