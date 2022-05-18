MSCS school board passes budget proposal to tackle declining enrollment, staffing shortages
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Shelby County School Board passed a budget proposal Tuesday evening that would tackle issues like declining enrollment, deferred maintenance and limited staff.
MSCS and district leaders plan to request a record-breaking $55 million from the Shelby County Commission Wednesday to make the budget a reality.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said $28 million would go to the construction and renovation of schools.
Last year, MSCS officials made the same request, and it didn’t happen.
This year’s school district budget marked a 15 percent decrease from last year’s $2 billion budget, which was the largest budget ever.
Numbers show declining enrollment within the district, with 2,000 fewer students.
MSCS would receive $18 million less from the state of Tennessee.
MSCS said the decline in enrollment means $23 million less that would be needed for books and staffing.
