MSCS school board passes budget proposal to tackle declining enrollment, staffing shortages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Shelby County School Board passed a budget proposal Tuesday evening that would tackle issues like declining enrollment, deferred maintenance and limited staff.

MSCS and district leaders plan to request a record-breaking $55 million from the Shelby County Commission Wednesday to make the budget a reality.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said $28 million would go to the construction and renovation of schools.

Last year, MSCS officials made the same request, and it didn’t happen.

This year’s school district budget marked a 15 percent decrease from last year’s $2 billion budget, which was the largest budget ever.

Numbers show declining enrollment within the district, with 2,000 fewer students.

MSCS would receive $18 million less from the state of Tennessee.

MSCS said the decline in enrollment means $23 million less that would be needed for books and staffing.

©2022 Cox Media Group