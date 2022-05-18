ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

MSCS school board passes budget proposal to tackle declining enrollment, staffing shortages

By Jeremy Pierre, FOX13Memphis.com
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Shelby County School Board passed a budget proposal Tuesday evening that would tackle issues like declining enrollment, deferred maintenance and limited staff.

MSCS and district leaders plan to request a record-breaking $55 million from the Shelby County Commission Wednesday to make the budget a reality.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said $28 million would go to the construction and renovation of schools.

Last year, MSCS officials made the same request, and it didn’t happen.

This year’s school district budget marked a 15 percent decrease from last year’s $2 billion budget, which was the largest budget ever.

Numbers show declining enrollment within the district, with 2,000 fewer students.

MSCS would receive $18 million less from the state of Tennessee.

MSCS said the decline in enrollment means $23 million less that would be needed for books and staffing.

Mary Ann Payne Cole
4d ago

First of all, the correct word is "fewer," not "less," as in "with 2,000 FEWER students." "FEWER" is used with things that are countable; "LESS" is used for that that are uncountable, as in "less rain today," or "less sand in my shoes, " etc. Second, why wouldn't student population decrease? Many parents gladly sacrifice to send their offspring to private schools, while many others take on that major commitment to home school, where students can receive outstanding educations, if connected with solid, respected home-school programs. And why is teaching staff decreased? There are enough reasons that would fill another whole article.

Pro-Choice Protesters Rally Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pro-choice is what a group of protesters boldly stood up for Saturday at a rally in support of abortion. This is in the wake of a looming Supreme Court decision on the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling. Dozens showed up supporting abortion rights on the Civic...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bluff City Fair returns to Liberty Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carnival rides, games and food are back as the Bluff City Fair returns to Liberty Park. The gates opened Friday and the fair will run through May 30. There will be thrill shows and kids can stop by the petting zoo. Don’t forget, there’s music, Pronto pups and cotton candy. If you’re […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Weirich, Mulroy locked in a duel of narratives in DA’s race

An already contentious race sizzled this week as Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich pushed back on scathing criticism for opening her campaign headquarters in Germantown on Monday (May 16). Detractors blasted Weirich as an “out of touch” incumbent at a Tuesday (May 17) news conference. Weirich struck back almost...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
COVID case increase causes concern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID cases are on the rise in Shelby County and it has given health leaders cause for concern. Dr. Shirin Mazumder at Methodist Hospital said they’re starting to see hospitalizations increase as a new variant wave sweeps through.  “We are seeing the number slowly start to creep up,” Dr. Mazumder said. Wednesday, […]
Tennessee Supreme Court Finds Gov. Lee's Education Savings Account Program Constitutional

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Supreme Court decided that Gov. Bill Lee’s Education Savings Account program is constitutional after it was held up in court for two years. The Education Savings Account Pilot Program, also called the ESA Act, was controversial legislation from Gov. Lee that barely passed in 2019. The law would allow for certain students in Davidson and Shelby counties to receive public education funds to attend private schools. Both counties sued the state on the grounds that it violates the Tennessee Constitution by targeting Nashville and Memphis.
TENNESSEE STATE
Water park in north Mississippi put on hold

TUNICA, Miss. — If you are looking to take a swim at Tunica County’s new water park, that will not happen by the end of the summer as was initially planned. Plans for the $140 million project were announced in April 2021. But more than a year later, ground has still not been broken.
TUNICA, MS
