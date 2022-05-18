ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Perry Middle School Renovation Project Coming To A Close

By Dustin Teays
 4 days ago

While the Perry Middle School renovation project is still underway, the project is nearing completion. The middle school renovation project began in May of 2021 and the funding came from a $10 million revenue bond that was approved by the school...

ADM Schools Creating First Registered Apprenticeship Within The District

The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School Board recently approved the first registered apprenticeship in the computer support specialist field which will be filled by one ADM student and take place once every two years. The Board approved the apprenticeship that will be a two year paid apprenticeship that will lead to a national...
ADEL, IA
Guthrie Center School Board Approved Administrative Salary Increase

The Guthrie Center School Board met Monday. The Board approved a bid for high school and elementary school security cameras for $12,650, as well as an increase in salaries for administrators of 3.17 percent along with a $2 raise for classified staff except for new hires. Finally, the Board approved the female wrestling sharing agreement with West Central Valley and Panorama school districts and tabled the five year facilities plan for further review.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
Greene County School Board President Reflects on National School Board Appreciation Month

It’s National School Board Appreciation Month and one Greene County School Board member reflects on his tenure on the board. Steve Fisher first got elected to the board in 2017 to fill a vacancy via a special election after then board member Ashely Johnston resigned earlier that year. The term was to end in 2019. Then, Fisher won his re-election bid in 2019 and is currently serving his first four year term on the board. He talks about working with the different board members he’s been with over that time period.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Wetrich Hired as Jefferson Matters Events and Tourism Coordinator

Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community has hired a new individual. Matt Wetrich replaces Beth Vander Wilt as the Events and Tourism Coordinator. Earlier this year, Vander Wilt was hired by the Jefferson Matters Board as the new executive director. Wetrich has 15 years of experience in marketing and implementing public programming and events.
JEFFERSON, IA
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning

The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will hear an update of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline project, as well as consider approving an amendment to the current fiscal year budget following a public hearing. Additionally, they will then act as the drainage district board of trustees to consider approving the assessment schedule and waiver resolution.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Guthrie County Supervisor Candidate Meet And Greet Before June Primary

Two development groups in Guthrie County have partnered together to allow voters to interact with candidates ahead of the June primary. The Guthrie Center and Panora Economic Development Groups are going to host a meet and greet for all the candidates running for Guthrie County Supervisor. This event is designed...
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Courthouse Body Scanner Purchase

The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a courthouse body scanner purchase at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will hear a Dallas County Foundation grant awards update, hear a broadband update, consider approving the abatement of mobile home taxes, consider approving EMS billing rates and hold an EMS Department workshop, conduct a pay plan policy review and set time and date for the first reading of proposed amendments to Chapter 45 Dallas County Zoning Ordinance.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Adel Founders Day Is Today To Celebrate 175 Years

There is a fun event taking place today that will look to help celebrate 175 years of Adel with Adel Founders Day. Adel Founders Day will be taking place beginning at 1 p.m. today with a gathering followed by a panoramic picture that will be taken at 1:30 p.m. at 9th and Main Street. Adel City Council Member Shirley McAdon says the first panoramic picture was taken in 1972.
ADEL, IA
Community Supports Perry Police Department On Perry Police Appreciation Day

There was ice cream, grilled foods and cinnamon rolls out at the Perry Hy-Vee this past Monday all in support of the Perry Police Department. After an incident that occurred on May 10th involving Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn receiving a single gun shot wound to the upper thigh, organizations in the community came out in support of the Perry Police Department. This past Monday had Totally Rolled Ice Cream from West Des Moines at the Perry Hy-Vee donating 25-percent of its proceeds, the Hy-Vee Grill was out making grilled goods donating 25-percent of those proceeds and St. Patrick’s Catholic School was selling their cinnamon rolls donating 100-percent of their proceeds. Store Manager Nate Brokaw says it good to see the community come together.
PERRY, IA
Doris Wetzel, 91, of Guthrie Center

Graveside Services for Doris Wetzel, 91, of Guthrie Center will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center, Iowa. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery, Guthrie Center, IA. Twigg Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by...
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
rAM Leadership Highlights What it Means to be a Leader

A new program that started this school year at Greene County High School helps to instill what it means to be a leader. Activities Director Todd Gordon tells Raccoon Valley Radio about 10-15 students met on a weekly basis for 15 minutes early in the morning for a ram Leadership meeting. He says within those meetings he uses different resources from books on leadership, to videos and current events to focus the students on what it means to be a leader. Gordon points out one of the reasons he started the group was because he felt there was a lack of leadership that he needed to impart on the students.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Perry’s Olejniczak Places 22nd in State 400

The Perry High School track and field season officially ended Thursday night following Lydia Olejniczak’s performance in the Class 3A 400 meter dash. The speedy junior placed 22nd with a time of 1:06.57 from lane one in the opening heat of competition. Olejniczak was Perry’s lone competitor. The 200 and 400 meter specialist will now set her sights on softball where she will look to be the anchor of the Jayette softball team this summer.
PERRY, IA
Education
Greene County High School Charged with Felony Following Argument Involving a Shotgun

A Greene County High School male is charged with a felony following an argument allegedly involving a shotgun. Jefferson Police Captain Jason Kroeger tells Raccoon Valley Radio they responded to the call at the high school at 12:25pm Friday. Kroeger says two juvenile males had an ongoing argument which eventually led to the parking lot. He points out one of the males showed the other male a shotgun that was in his vehicle. However, Kroeger believes at no time was the weapon taken out of the vehicle or any direct threats were made to use the firearm. No one was hurt in the incident.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Panora City Council Considers General Obligation Corporate Purpose Loan Agreement

The Panora City Council will meet Monday. The Council will hold a public hearing over the general obligation corporate purpose loan agreement and will consider taking additional action on the proposal to enter into the agreement. The Council will then consider a date to set a public hearing on the proposal to enter into a general obligation loan agreement and to borrow money to not exceed $120,000 to fund vehicles and equipment for the municipal public works and police departments. Also, the Council will hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2021-22 budget amendment and then take action on the item. Finally, the Council will consider for approval the year-end interfund transfers.
PANORA, IA
Guthrie County Early Voting Begins

Absentee ballots are now accepted in Guthrie County for the June 7th primary and there are some things to be aware of. With the new redistricting map, all registered voters will get a postcard in the mail alerting them about their new polling location. Under Iowa law, voters must be notified between 20 and seven days prior to the primary and general elections. According to the Secretary of State’s office, those mailings are now out.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
History Boy Theatre in Jefferson Kicks Off 25th Production

This weekend kicks off another production for a regional theater group in Jefferson. History Boy Theatre Company is performing “Rock of Ages” which tells the story of a love interest between Drew, played by Joe Kimball of Carroll and Sherrie, played by Samantha Schmidt of Jefferson, and how a German developer, played by Darren Jackson wants to turn the Sunset Strip in California into a strip mall. Co-Director Robby Pedersen explains why they chose “Rock of Ages” for their 25th production, coming off their recent winter performance of “Next to Normal.”
JEFFERSON, IA
Warren Cultural Center Concert Tonight, Tickets Available

The Warren Cultural Center will host a tribute band for their Locals and Legends series today.. Carol Montag will play well known folk music of singers that include Joni Mitchell, Judi Collins and Joan Baez. Montag has four recorded solo albums and has toured the state with some of the...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Morton is 110 High Hurdles Runner-up; Rams finish third in 2A boys shuttle hurdle; Olivia Shannon is seventh in 2A 200

The final day of competition for Greene County at the Coed State Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines has been very good for the Rams. Senior Jackson Morton placed second in the Class 2A 110 meter high hurdles in 14:64 seconds, and he anchored the third place finish for the Rams in the shuttle hurdle relay team in a season best time. The all-senior quartet of Landyn Venteicher, Bryce Stalder, Nate Black, and Morton ran 1:00.73. The foursome was second to Central Decatur (Leon) in section one, who ran 1:00.64, and was second overall. The four fastest qualifying teams from Thursday’s preliminary ran in the final section and only Spirit Lake, who placed first overall in 1:00.50, was faster than CD and the Rams. The placing was among the best ever for a Jefferson-based shuttle hurdle relay since the event began for boys more than a decade ago. The third place finish is worth six points, the first points for the Rams.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Janet Ann Block, 86, of Lake City

Funeral Services for Janet Ann Block, age 86, of Lake City, will be. 10:30am on Monday at the Lake City Union Church. Burial will take place. at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Rockwell City, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Sunday at the Lampe and...
LAKE CITY, IA

