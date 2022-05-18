SteelCraft Expands With The Addition Of Two New Vendors

SteelCraft, an outdoor urban eatery with locations in Long Beach, Bellflower, and Garden Grove, announced that two new concepts have joined its lineup of diverse food and beverage options. Burger Monster at SteelCraft Bellflower will offer patrons eccentric handmade burgers made with top-tier ingredients. Joining SteelCraft Long Beach is Koolberry, a new acai concept that will serve up acai and delicious desserts made with all-natural, quality ingredients.

“At all SteelCraft locations, we strive to only offer our community the best eateries and superior concepts that we confidently know our guests will enjoy,” shares Kim Gros, Founder of SteelCraft in a statement. “Burger Monster’s delicious array of classic horror film-themed burgers and sides, coupled with Koolberry’s all-natural acai and desserts made from locally sourced ingredients, bring a fun twist to our blended line-up and are perfect additions to our top-notch bench of eateries.”

A concept that started as a food truck committed to quality food and exceptional service, this storefront at SteelCraft Bellflower is Burger Monster’s second brick and mortar location. The eccentric burger stand focuses on serving handmade menu items made with top-of-the-line ingredients such as buttery brioche buns, which are baked each morning, and scratch-made sauces to compliment the all-natural Angus Chuck beef.

“We are excited to bring our delicious, hand-crafted burgers to the Bellflower community and to join the amazing SteelCraft concept,” says Brandon Takanabe, owner of Burger Monster. “With a focus on freshness and quality, we treat each burger like a blank canvas and aim to offer a refined and unique burger experience to each person that consumes our food.”

The newly established Koolberry concept was created by the owners of Hangry Belly, a concept also located at SteelCraft Long Beach, offers burgers and fries. Koolberry brings a selection of acai bowls made with 100% fruit and all-natural and locally sourced ingredients, eccentric milkshakes, and handmade treats for SteelCraft guests to enjoy.

“Hangry Belly has called SteelCraft Long Beach our home for over a year now and during this time, we had heard some of our community members mention a desire for acai in the area,” states Kat Vacharabul, owner of Koolberry. “Instead of focusing solely on acai, I wanted to expand the concept with delicious desserts made in house with real, quality ingredients for guests and their entire families to enjoy. I couldn’t pass up another opportunity to work with SteelCraft’s team and to open another locally owned business in my hometown.”

Burger Monster will be open at SteelCraft Bellflower seven days a week Sunday – Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Koolberry will be open at SteelCraft Long Beach seven days a week Sunday – Thursday from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.