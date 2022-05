SPRINGFIELD – A little sticker carries a big penalty – 500 dollars per day – if gas stations don’t put them on the pump. The gas stations are now suing the state. The legislature wants to publicize who it was who brought you a pause in the inflation-indexed increase in the gas tax this summer. “I think it’s in response to how scared legislators are of being held responsible for Illinois’ sky-high gas taxes,” said Josh Sharp, CEO of the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association. “And they should be scared, They have gone up three times since 2019, when they doubled. Illinois is home to the second highest gasoline taxes in the country.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO