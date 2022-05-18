ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

DouYu Registers 17% Revenue Decline In Q1 Amid China's Live Streaming Crackdown

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DUAc6_0fi0V2Ux00
  • DouYu International Holdings Limited DOYU reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 16.6% to $283.3 million year-on-year, beating the consensus of $253.2 million.
  • HUYA Inc HUYA revenue missed the Q1 consensus amid China's live streaming crackdown and COVID resurgence.
  • Segments: DouYu's Livestreaming revenues decreased by 13.6% Y/Y to $272.5 million due to prudent operating strategies in anticipation of a tightening regulatory environment.
  • Gross margin rose by 150 bps to 13.6% due to significantly decreased copyright costs.
  • Adjusted loss per ADS of $(0.03) was in line with the consensus loss.
  • DouYu held $996.2 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Drivers: DouYu's quarterly average mobile MAUs fell 6.8% Y/Y to 55.1 million. The quarterly average paying user count decreased 8.6% Y/Y to 6.4 million.
  • Price Action: DOYU shares closed higher by 2.7% at $1.52 on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

ChromaDex Establishes Joint Venture For Tru Niagen Distribution In China

ChromaDex Corp CDXC has agreed to establish a joint venture through its wholly-owned subsidiary ChromaDex Asia Limited. ChromaDex Asia is expected to assume the distribution agreement with Sinopharm Xingsha relating to the commercialization of Tru Niagen in mainland China and its territories, excluding Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. The JV's...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

TDCX To Be Included In The MSCI Global Small Cap Index

Singapore, May 19, 2022 – TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies, today announced that it will be included in the MSCI Global Small Cap Index - Singapore Index. This will take effect after the close of the U.S. market on May 31, 2022.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Streaming#Douyu Registers#Huya Inc Huya#Covid#Douyu S Livestreaming#Y Y#Douyu
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US stock futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Brazilian President Calls Elon Musk 'Legend Of Freedom': The Tesla CEO Makes A Surprise Visit To The Country

Amid all the controversies of the week, Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk showed he means business by a making a surprise trip down south to Brazil. What Happened: Musk was in Brazil in connection with giving Starlink internet connectivity to 19,000 rural schools in the country and to also use the service for monitoring illegal lumbering in the Amazon forest, the Tesla CEO said in a tweet.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Slams Old Clinton Campaign Tweet, Calls It As Hoax

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk continues to share his political viewpoints with his followers. His latest comments come after a Twitter user flagged an old Hillary Clinton tweet saying it is misleading disinformation. Musk responded to the tweet and agreed that Clinton's tweet was "misleading disinformation." He linked an...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

How Much Wealth Did Elon Musk Lose In This Week's Tesla Stock Rout?

The U.S. stock market is in doldrums, with the S&P 500 Index officially dropping into bear market territory on Friday. The brutal drubbing hasn't spared the world's richest, wiping away billions of their net worth. Twitter Deal Takes Toll: Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk has seen his...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Vitalik Buterin Outlines Ethereum's Future With 'Soulbound Tokens'

The future of Ethereum ETH/USD will revolve around a different type of non-fungible token (NFT), according to creator Vitalik Buterin. What Happened: In a paper published last week seen by Defiant journalist Jason Levin, the Ethereum creator and two co-authors explored what Ethereum’s future might look like. Buterin expects...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Company Is Losing Money

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY is losing money and he doesn’t want to touch companies that are losing money. When asked about Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, Cramer said, "I can’t have them hurt our viewers anymore." The "Mad...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
134K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy