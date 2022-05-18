ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

NHS trust admits safety failings after inquiry into deaths of two patients

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cT6An_0fi0UyH700

An NHS trust has admitted three offences of failing to provide safe care after an inquiry into the deaths of a pensioner and a dialysis patient at one of its hospitals.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which was recently the subject of a highly critical report into the maternity services it offered between 2000 and 2019, admitted the charges through its barrister at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The court heard one of the offences relates to the death of 31-year-old Mohammed Ismael Zaman, who suffered severe blood loss while undergoing dialysis in 2019.

Another charge was brought against the trust by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after the death of Max Dingle, who was aged in his 80s when his head became trapped between a bed rail and a mattress in 2020.

Opening the facts of the case against the trust, the CQC’s lawyer Ryan Donoghue said the failures in care provided to Mr Zaman “were the legal cause of his death, for which the trust is responsible”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15v7ag_0fi0UyH700
The charges relate to alleged failings at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (Jacob King/PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Donoghue added that Mr Dingle’s “head was trapped between the bed rails and mattress” after he was admitted with chronic lung disease.

An alarm was immediately raised when Mr Dingle was found, the court heard, and he was freed, but he died from a cardiac arrest.

The court heard the deaths occurred at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in October 2019 and May 2020.

Referring to the death of Mr Dingle, Mr Donoghue said: “The basis (of the guilty plea) is that the failures exposed him to a significant risk of avoidable harm.”

An independent review of maternity services, chaired by Donna Ockenden and published in March, found “repeated errors in care” at the trust, which led to injury to either mothers or their babies.

Some 201 babies could have – or would have – survived if the trust had provided better care, the report said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rich List 2022: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?

The 2022 Sunday Times Rich List has revealed that billionaire brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja are the wealthiest people in the UK. The annual list showed that the pair, who run the Mumbai-based conglomerate Hinduja Group, saw their fortune jump by more than £11 billion. There were a record...
ECONOMY
newschain

Covid pandemic ‘most certainly not over’, warns WHO chief

The Covid-19 pandemic is “most certainly not over”, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned, despite a decline in reported cases since the peak of the Omicron wave. The UN health agency’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told officials gathered in Geneva, Switzerland, for the opening...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs Trust#Nhs#Cqc#Royal Shrewsbury Hospital
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
newschain

Full protocol implementation would mean economic tsunami, says DUP

Implementing the protocol in full would result in “an economic tsunami” hitting Northern Ireland, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said. Responding to a tweet from a member of the US House of Representatives, the DUP leader said that calling on the Northern Ireland Protocol to be implemented in full was “such folly”.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy