COVID Vaccine Panel In Sulphur Springs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD has backup plans ready in case of rain during Friday and Saturday’s graduation ceremonies. If inclement weather should occur, the ceremony start times will be delayed up until 10 p.m. If Tyler High School’s graduation must be postponed, it will be held on Saturday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. If Tyler Legacy High School’s graduation must be postponed, it will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.
Seniors’ Placement In DAEP Concludes On the Last Instructional Day Of School, Which Would Allow Participation In Graduation. Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees during a special noon meeting Friday unanimously agreed to an amendment of the district Student Code of Conduct regarding DAEP placement for seniors. The trustees...
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At. 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”. The Following Items Will Be Considered By...
Lamar County Head Start honored their 4-year-old Pre-K students with their first Prom this week. Students got dressed up and enjoyed an evening of dancing with all of their friends. “Students were red carpet ready,” stated Head Start Director Eva Williams. “Families were happy to come together to have a good time and celebrate our students. It was truly an evening to remember!”
Jails across the state are facing a significant shortage of detention officers. Texas sheriff’s departments are feeling the pressure of labor shortages ever since the start of the COVID-10 pandemic. Both Dallas and Tarrant counties currently have more than 100 openings for detention officers. "To have 129 positions available...
A local nonprofit is celebrating a huge milestone right now, as it continues its mission to make sure no family goes without lifesaving medicine. In 2018, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Dallas opened up the first free pharmacy in the state. But as people lost their jobs...
The Hopkins County Freedom Ball, is set for 6:00 pm until 10:00 pm tomorrow at the Hopkins County Civic Center. The ball celebrates the county’s veterans and active military and benefits the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial and other projects helping local veterans and their families. The ball includes a salute to the military, a guest speaker, dinner and entertainment.
DALLAS – The City of Dallas Rent Relief Program will be ending the current application period and closing its Rent Assistance Program application portal to new applications on May 22, 2022. The Rent Relief Program will continue to process applications that have been submitted prior to this date in accordance with Emergency Rental Assistance program (ERA) prioritization requirements.
Pair Tries To Discard Contraband; Meth Found In Woman’s Makeup Bag And A Man’s Wallet Also. At least five people were arrested on controlled substance charges following four different traffic stops May 17-20, 2022. A Wylie man was jailed on controlled substance charges after methamphetamine and hallucinogenic mushrooms and were found in his vehicle. A Sulphur Springs pair was reportedly caught discarding from a vehicle a sock and pouch containing contraband. Suspected methamphetamine was found in a woman’s makeup bag. A Sulphur Springs man reportedly had meth in his wallet and car, according to arrest reports.
DENTON, Texas — The City of Denton passed a resolution Wednesday in favor of Medicare for All, becoming the 100th local government nationwide to endorse the system at a federal level. Denton's resolution comes days after after the reintroduction of the Medicare for All Act by Sen. Bernie Sanders....
Sulphur Springs ISD Assistant Superintendent Josh Williams announced in a social media post Saturday afternoon that he will be returning to the high school as principal, pending board approval of the change. Williams had previously served as principal at the high school. In April of 2016, he was approved to...
Relatives with loved ones in a Dallas cemetery complain wild hogs are still damaging graves despite more than a year of efforts to contain the hogs. Lincoln Memorial Cemetery is on Murdock Road near Interstate 20 in far Southeast Dallas along the Trinity River. NBC 5 first heard complaints from...
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) — A bull escaped from a meat processing plant on the northern part of Mount Pleasant on Friday morning, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. A little before 8 a.m., officers said they received calls of the bull being loose in the city. According to Lieutenant Mark Miller, the bull […]
We're getting ready to celebrate freedom and our history with Juneteenth, our newest national holiday! As you know, we don't play behind Juneteenth here in East Texas and while the rest of the nation is just now catching on, communities throughout our area have been celebrating for decades. We're excited to give you an opportunity to win your way in to one of the biggest events in East Texas celebrating Juneteenth!
Today in Commerce, a structure fire broke out at an abandoned apartment complex on the northwest side of Commerce. The property at 2224 Live Oak Street is still known locally as the Ponderosa Apartments. A City of Commerce statement said a 911 operator received a call at 12:26 p.m. reporting...
You know, it's the nerve of some people and their boldness that really gets under my skin. When it comes to being a thief, or alleged thief, some of them will never learn that when they're committing the crime it's often caught by a surveillance camera. Images from those cameras are then often turned over to the police department where they step in and get to do their job in locating these suspects who could ultimately face prosecution.
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Reports of overcrowding and non-compliance inside East Texas jails have soared within the past few years. It's an issue that Sheriffs are describing as a crisis. "The word that was used very, very often in that meeting was the word crisis," Johnwayne Valdez, Rusk County...
TEXARKANA, Texas – Four Texarkana, Texas men have been arrested on drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Deablo Deshon Lewis, a/k/a Pablo Lew, 31; Michael Darnell Peacock, a/k/a Fruit, 37; Terrance Lamar Peacock, a/k/a T, 31; and Justin...
Two Dallas area men were caught trying to withdraw thousands from someone else’s account at a local bank, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro, in a May 17 arrest reports, stated he was dispatched May 5, 2022, as a backup unit in reference to a possible suspect inside a Gilmer Street Bank attempting to take money from another person’s bank account. The suspect’s name wasn’t on the account nor did he have consent from the checking account holder to take money from the account.
There is no shortage of hospital recognitions, certifications, or awards, but when it comes to employers, they are primarily concerned with one thing: safety. The Leapfrog Group represents hundreds of the nation’s most influential employers and purchasers of healthcare and has released the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for North Texas hospitals.
