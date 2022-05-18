ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

MEC lays out vision for state economic growth during Tupelo stop

By DENNIS SEID Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
TUPELO • Making the fourth stop on its tour across the state at the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum on Tuesday, the Mississippi Economic Council made its case for improving the state's economic well-being.

"We're visiting with a lot of the people who helped us develop our 'Securing Mississippi's Future: Vision for Economic Growth' that we released in February," said Scott Waller, the president and CEO of the state's chamber of commerce. "That was there result of 51 small group sessions held across the state."

The 50-page document outlined many things the MEC learned and helped it set goals to recommend for state leaders to address both in government and business.

From those meetings the MEC formulated a three- to five-year strategic plan with five key priorities:

• Education, workforce development and skills training

• Talent retention and attraction

• Strengthen infrastructure

• Strengthen economic development and business climate

• Access to health care

MEC staff also met with the Tupelo Young Professionals and engaged with the before the main meeting to get input from them. Waller said it was the first time they had met with such a group, which will be replicated in some, but not all, of the other stops on the rest of the tour.

"We had a small group meeting with them to hear about the things they see that's important to keep them here in Mississippi," he said. "And that's quality of jobs, higher paying jobs, involvement in the community. So as we go forward, that type of information we'll continue to gather and look to a way to help us keep moving the needle in terms of helping our state make progress."

Waller said that the the State Legislature passing a bill that expanded the career coaching model in schools statewide was significant.

Toyota's Wellspring Education Fund was a model and benchmark used by the state, as it has been successful in placing some 19 career coaches so far in schools in Pontotoc, Union and Lee counties.

"It was really something local representatives from the Tupelo that have pushed the program for years," Waller said. "It was how to expand the program that has been so successful up here across the state and to get the career and technical programs to start feeding into our community colleges so they get this training and education and get into this workforce and be part of that pipeline. I really think that's a strong start. Without that quality workforce, all these issues we talk about don't happen."

One of the key components of educating and training the state's workforce is pushing up the number of working-age adults who have a degree or high-quality credential, otherwise known as educational attainment. The national average is right under 52%, but Mississippi lags at 44.4%.

The Ascent to 55% is a plan for the state to reach 55% by 2030 and 60% by 2035, which is the goal of the Southern Regional Education Board.

Some 87% of Mississippi employers believe their current workforce needs additional training, credential, certifications or degrees in the next 10-20 years. During a poll of the crowd gathered on Tuesday, 92% said they were either somewhat or extremely concerned about the lack of key skills in the local workforce and saw that as a threat to their businesses.

Waller said much progress has been made in many areas, but opportunities remain.

"I feel like there's momentum, but like anything if we're not careful, we can lose it," he said. "We just have to keep pushing to get better and stronger."`

