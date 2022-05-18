Winnsboro Man Sentenced In Hopkins County

Plano (AP) – The actor who played the Red Power Ranger in the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” films and television series has been charged with wire fraud conspiracy relating to the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program. The FBI says Jason Geiger is one of 19 defendants named in the federal indictment. He was arrested Tuesday, and remains jailed pending a Monday hearing in Plano. In all, the 19 defendants allegedly obtained by fraud at least 16 loans worth at least $3.5 million. the now 47 year old Jason Geiger, a resident of McKinney, played the Red Power Ranger under the stage name Austin St. John.

