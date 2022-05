The Vampire The Masquerade Swansong take Journey to the Prince choice is the first major decision you’ll make in the game and comes towards the end of Emem’s side of Scene 1. Having just spent some time looking for Journey, you’ll need to decide what you going to do with her as you find her rifling through some files, trying to find evidence that she did her job properly and isn’t responsible for the Code Red. If you need to know what happens if you take Journey to the Prince or tell her she should run, we’ve got all the details below.

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO