Dallas Cowboys will host Fort Worth girls flag football playoff games at AT&T Stadium

The Fort Worth school district has been looking to increase female participation in athletics. Over the last few years, one sport kept popping up.

Football.

With the help of the Dallas Cowboys, the district began its first girls flag football season in February for all 15 high schools.

It’s one of the first public school systems in the United States to offer such a program.

“We were looking to get girls more involved so we added flag football to our athletic program,” said Eastern Hills coach Sonia Vangilder, who was on the committee that helped bring the sport to life.

Vangilder is an assistant girls athletic coordinator at Eastern Hills.

She’s also an assistant coach on its flag football team, which happens to be undefeated.

“It’s bringing more opportunities to our young ladies,” Vangilder said. “I also think a lot of our girls, when they were young, wanted to play football, and now it’s making their dreams come true.”

Eastern Hills senior Timaya Woody and the Highlanders will play for a championship in flag football on Wednesday May 18, 2022 at AT&T Stadium (Emmanuel Jackson/EHHS)

Eastern Hills (7-0) will play Arlington Heights (6-1) in the championship game at 8 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium. Both teams were first in their division.

It’s the third of three playoff games at AT&T Stadium.

Carter-Riverside (4-3) plays Paschal (5-2) in the third seed match at 6 p.m., and Trimble Tech (6-1) plays Dunbar (6-1) in the second seed match at 7 p.m.

“It’s really exciting. We’re very thankful for our partnership with the Dallas Cowboys ,” FWISD assistant athletic director Lisa Langston said. “We’re thrilled for our girls and coaches. Even the teams that didn’t make it will be there cheering them on. It’s been a tremendous experience and the girls will have a great time and put on a good show.”

Parking and admission are free with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. near Lot 10.

No concessions will be available.

Fort Worth Arlington Heights flag football team will play for a championship on Wednesday May 18, 2022 at AT&T Stadium. (AHHS/Courtesy)

Trying out

Most of the girls jumped at the opportunity when the season began.

“It’s been a great experience with the team and coaches. I got to meet new people,” said Heights senior quarterback Jessa McDonald. “I wish it was around my freshman year so I could’ve played longer.”

“I was really excited that they were bringing this for girls in Fort Worth,” added Eastern Hills senior Rian Guy, who plays quarterback and safety.

Heights coach Darius White and Eastern Hills coach Jade Duffey also jumped at the chance to be on the sideline.

“I have played football my whole life. I love football. I have coached the boys so why not the girls. It was a no-brainer,” said White, who played in college and the NFL.

White starred at Dunbar before playing at the University of Texas.

“When they told us that we could play at AT&T Stadium, I wanted it for the girls. I kept telling them we’re going to Jerry’s World,” White said. “That was the goal. After the third or fourth game, the girls pulled me aside and asked what Jerry’s World was. I thought they just knew. I said it was the Cowboys’ stadium and that kind of lit another little flame for the girls.”

Duffey, who also played in high school and college, has a 7-on-7 organization so it was a perfect fit.

“I thought it was awesome. I could see it coming for a while,” Duffey said. “The girls have been awesome since Day 1. They were very eager to learn the game and since the first scrimmage, they took off. They’re very smart and very athletic, and make it easy on me. They drive the boat.”

Team chemistry

Heights beat Paschal 14-6 in the final regular season game to clinch a spot in the title game.

The Yellow Jackets also beat Trimble Tech 20-8 in the first game.

“We started to work together, it didn’t take long to click,” said McDonald, who is a Midwestern State softball signee. “It’s really exciting to play at AT&T Stadium.”

“I was immediately interested,” added Heights junior running back Ashanti Morales. “It’s been an experience. I have really great teammates that are always encouraging. We all get along and have fun.”

Eastern Hills is the only undefeated team and finished the regular season tied for the largest point differential. The Highlanders have outscored opponents by 77 points, tied with Trimble Tech.

They won their first game by 40 points.

“This group of girls is great. I’ve played with a few of them in other sports so we’ve bonded together before,” said Guy, who has also done volleyball, basketball and track. “It’s the same environment playing together. We got to learn together throughout the season. We were able to bond even more and trust each other on the field.”

“Trying out was automatic for me,” EHHS senior linebacker Timaya Woody added. “It’s the same people, just a different sport. It was a whole new game to learn, but we went undefeated and it’s one of the best athletic seasons Eastern Hills has ever had.”

Duffey knew after that first game that Eastern Hills would play for a championship.

“I was telling the girls that we were going to play at AT&T Stadium,” he said. “We called it since Day 1. Now we just have to bring the same energy and finish.”

Eastern Hills junior Sydnei Vangilder and the Highlanders will play for a championship in flag football on Wednesday May 18, 2022 at AT&T Stadium (Emmanuel Jackson/EHHS)

“This whole season has really been rewarding and it’s taught us a lot of things,” Eastern Hills junior wide receiver Sydnei Vangilder added. “To be able to play for a championship, not many get that chance. We’ve worked really hard for this as a team.”

Even college coaches and recruiters are coming out to watch the games and talk to the girls.

Some girls even got offers.

“It’s really amazing that now this sport can give me a chance to play in college,” Woody said. “I always wondered what I was going to do in college. But now there’s a wonderful opportunity for football.”

Added Langston, “These kids and coaches are trailblazers and we want it to carry on. You know when you do something right by your kids and I think we did something right for our girl athletes.”