ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

‘Somebody is going to get killed.’ Fort Worth neighborhood fed up with street racing

By Abby Church
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eEy10_0fi0TpIN00

In east Fort Worth, the roar of souped up cars, screeching rubber on pavement and cheering crowds watching spin-outs on John T. White Road has neighbors begging the city and police for help.

Street racing has been a problem in the area for years, but recently cars have taken over intersections and spectators have blocked streets as cars do doughnuts or spin-outs, neighbors said. Dave Fulson, one of the directors for the John T. White Neighborhood Association, said that though he lives 400 yards from the Cooks Lane intersection where sliding is rampant, the noise sounds like it’s 50 yards from the front door.

And the neighborhood association has had enough. Its members are demanding a solution and hope the problem will end soon with help from the city and police department.

The Texas Transportation Code outlaws street racing and spectators in Fort Worth can now be fined up to $500 after the City Council passed an ordinance in April 2021. The change came after a couple and the racing driver who hit them died in an accident in November 2020.

In Arlington, a man was killed and his passenger injured in January when his car was hit by a car r acing another at 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Over in Dallas, police have formed a street racing task force to address the issue.

Fulson said racing is a constant but ramps up at night. The sliding, he said, happens at around five intersections down the stretch of road.

Drivers and spectators block t he intersections to form a makeshift arena. Then, the cars in the center start to spin, some with passengers hanging out of the windows. Others run around the cars. Sometimes it’s large groups; other times only a few people are involved.

“It is the very definition of dangerous,” Fulson said, recalling an incident he witnessed within the past two weeks in which a crowd of 75 gathered.

Even on a calm Monday when traffic was scant and there were no racers in sight, the proof of what’s become a regularity lingered. Where John T. White meets with Cooks Lane just off Interstate 30, black tire marks are burned into the road in whorls.

“They have absolutely no concern for, you know, the area,” Fulson said. “They have no concern for the citizens. They certainly have no concern for their own safety or safety of others. And it is really becoming a dangerous blight over on the east side.”

James Hook, vice president for the neighborhood association, said the crowds are blocking access for emergency vehicles.

“When they do this, you can’t get through the intersection,” he said. “You know people are just pretty much stopped. They block the roads in all directions.”

As drivers exit the interstate and make a left to find the road, they’ll find land largely untouched by the area’s fast growth. Fulson thinks the neighborhood is a hotbed for such activity because of the rural nature of the area, a small police presence and lax enforcement compared to Dallas and Arlington.

Fulson said the police flash their lights and activate their sirens to break up the crowds. He wants to see arrests made and cars impounded. If arrests start happening, he said, word is bound to get around and the issue will stop.

The neighborhood police officer couldn’t be reached for comment. A representative with the Fort Worth Police Department directed phone questions to the department’s media email.

A representative with the department wrote in an email Wednesday morning that officers in the east division were dedicated to addressing the area’s street racing and that it helps the department when the community reports it.

After an incident a few weeks ago on Miller Avenue, the department representative said, police sent resources to the area that subsequently got rid of the activity. The representative said police would look at calls from the area to determine times to conduct the same type of resource deployment.

The association wants a roundabout that would keep traffic flowing and eliminate the ability to do tricks. It’s something council member Gyna Bivens, who represents the area, thinks will work, and she said she’s waiting to hear back from the city’s streets director about the neighborhood’s proposed solution. Bivens also wants to loop in Crimestoppers so people who take down license tags can get rewards.

“People don’t really like stepping up, but when it comes to John T. White, those people are not intimidated at all,” Bivens said.

William Johnson, the city’s transportation and public works director, said that the John T. White and Cooks intersection is one of the targets in the city’s 2022 road bond package. Design work for the road hasn’t begun, but Johnson said the city would study the intersection to determine the best solution for the area, whether that’s a roundabout or signals.

Katina Gifford, who has lived in nearby neighborhood Hidden Meadows since 2013, had no idea the racing was happening, but said the intersection has been always dangerous. Drivers treat it as a free-for-all, she said, and no one pays attention. Despite improvements, she said it still feels dangerous.

Another neighbor said she would be front and center for any meeting called on the issue.

“Why do we want that junk out there?” she said.

Fulson said a meeting will happen soon with Bivens and the neighborhood police officer to address concerns and stop the racing and sliding, issues he believes could turn catastrophic.

“Somebody is going to get killed doing this, and it’s probably going to be sooner than later,” Fulson said.

Comments / 25

H0n3st Abraham
4d ago

Yep...wondering when cities and police are going to do something. It's pretty widespread. It puts mass transit, rideshare, and the general public at risk.

Reply
7
Lorainne Cravat
4d ago

when i was a teen there was a man who owned a 1/4 mile track and for $10 a car load you got in. You raced whoever was up in the line and afterwards you could keep getting in lines. nearly smoked my grandmother's tires off her caddy and my mustang. kept us off the street.

Reply(4)
4
Charlie Haggerton
4d ago

I agree with the tickets and confiscation of cars found racing trick driving if they are found guilty..

Reply
7
Related
WFAA

Stolen Plano fire engine found in Dallas, officials say

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — A Plano Fire Department engine that was reportedly stolen from a manufacturers facility has been found in Dallas, officials say. A source told WFAA that Engine 6 from Plano is a brand-new engine that was getting finishing touches at a facility in Balch Springs, just southeast of Dallas.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
fox4news.com

1 killed outside Fort Worth apartment complex

FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was killed, and another hurt in a shooting in Fort Worth Thursday night. Police said there was a fight around 10 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Interstate 30 and East Loop 820, which is on the city’s east side.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Arlington, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Cars
Arlington, TX
Cars
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
fox4news.com

Driver dies after crashing into light pole in Dallas

DALLAS - A driver was killed early Saturday morning after crashing into a light pole in the White Rock-area of Dallas. The wreck happened at about 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Ferguson Road and Lakeland Drive. Responding officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a light pole. The...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Apartment fire in Fort Worth leaves dozens homeless

FORT WORTH, Texas - About two dozen apartments were damaged by a fire in southwest Fort Worth. The fire began around 7 p.m. at a complex near Interstate 20 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. It quickly escalated to three alarms to get more help on the scene. Firefighters had to attack...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Racing#Vehicles#The City Council
WFAA

Fatal Fort Worth shooting leads to SWAT situation, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Fort Worth led to a SWAT situation that lasted several hours, police said Friday morning. Fort Worth police said officers responded at 8:16 p.m. Thursday to 1060 Woodlands Circle, which is an apartment complex named The Woodlands Apartment Homes, on a shooting call. Police said a physical altercation in the parking lot led to an exchange of gunfire between multiple people. Two people were shot, according to police.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 723 Havendon Circle

On May 21, 2022, at approximately 12:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 723 Havendon Circle. Upon arrival, they found the unknown adult male victim, lying in front of a residential driveway with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Since the unidentified victim did not have an identification card on his person, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify him. The motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WFAA

Texas woman attacked by dogs with 800-1000 bites greeted by hundreds of supports at fundraiser

COPPELL, Texas — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday in support of a North Texas college student working to get back on her feet after a dog attack. Jacqueline Durand, a 22-year-old University of Texas at Dallas student, made national news after being viciously mauled by two dogs in December 2021, eventually sent home from the hospital nearly two months after that.
COPPELL, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man dead and another injured at apartment home shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was killed and another man was critically injured after a shooting occurred at the Woodlands Apartment Homes. The shooting happened Thursday evening around 8:15 p.m. at 1060 Woodlands Circle on Fort Worth's Eastside. The Fort Worth Police Department say that when they arrived, they...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police officer fired for excessive force

FORT WORTH, Texas — Graphic warning: The video released by the Fort Worth Police Department of the incident may be disturbing. The Fort Worth Police Department fired an officer Thursday after an investigation revealed he lied about using force against an arrested person. The officer, Mitchell Miller, had arrested...
FORT WORTH, TX
Daily Fort Worth

One killed, while another victim shot and injured in Fort Worth shooting Thursday night, police

Fort Worth, TX – One person was shot to death, while another suffered gunshot injuries in the Thursday night shooting in Fort Worth, local authorities confirmed. According to the incident report, the shooting took place on the Fort Worth’s east side in the parking lot of an apartment complex located near Interstate 30 and East Loop 820 around 10 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
Reform Austin

Dallas Boy Attacked By Coyote

A 2-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being attacked by a coyote one morning in northeast Dallas, police said. The coyote attacked the child while he was sitting on the front porch. A police officer later discovered the animal at a nearby park and fired his weapon at it. The coyote then fled into the woods.
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
540
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy