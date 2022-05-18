ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Gov. Lamont holds 13-point lead over GOP rival

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxWgK_0fi0TfiL00
Tweet

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly referred to Bob Stefanowski. He is the GOP nominee for Connecticut governor.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) holds a 13-point lead over his GOP opponent, business executive Bob Stefanowski, according to a new poll from The Hill and Emerson College.

Fifty-one percent of Connecticut voters said they planned to support Lamont, while 38 percent said they planned to back Stefanowski. Another 12 percent said they were undecided.

The general election is set to be a rematch between the two men. Lamont defeated Stefanowksi in the 2018 gubernatorial race by roughly 3 points.

Stefanowski could again face an uphill climb going up against a Democratic incumbent in the blue state. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as “likely Democratic.”

The same poll also showed 55 percent of voters said they approved of the job Lamont was doing, while 32 percent said they disapproved.

Lamont appears to be performing slightly better than President Biden ahead of the November election. Biden has a 53 percent approval and 42 percent disapproval rating in the state.

However, Biden and Lamont’s approval ratings among independent voters in the state appear to be vary. Fifty-three percent of independent voters said they disapproved of Biden, while 40 percent said they disapproved of Lamont. Forty-seven percent of independent voters said they approved of the job Lamont was doing.

The Hill-Emerson College survey was conducted May 10-11 among 1,000 registered voters. The poll’s margin of error is 3 percentage points.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Bob Stefanowski
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

567K+
Followers
69K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy