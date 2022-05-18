Gov. Murphy declares state of emergency due to shortage of baby formula

Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in New Jersey due to the shortage of baby formula.

The governor made the announcement Tuesday on News 12's "Ask Gov. Murphy" program.

He said the order will ensure that stores cannot gouge prices on what formula is left. The rules make it so that during the state of emergency, prices on baby formula cannot be raised more than 10%.

"From today forward, as long as that state of emergency is in effect, folks can't raise prices more than 10%,” says Murphy. “It’s the maximum. Also, the Department of Health is putting out a website – nj.gov/babyformula and that’s going to give folks lots of links into WIC programs, into food banks, into mental health services, you know how this thing is incredibly stressful for young moms and dads."

The website will provide New Jersey residents with information about programs to help them get formula and food for their children.

The governor also said he will look into getting federal funds to help underserved communities impacted by the shortage.