Central Falls, RI

Central Falls amends education requirements for public safety hiring

By ZACK DELUCA Valley Breeze Staff Writer zack@valleybreeze.com
Valley Breeze
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL FALLS – The city has adjusted education requirements in hiring for both police and fire personnel to allow residents who have received a high school diploma or GED, and who are without a college education, to apply. The City Council unanimously a second reading for amendments to...

www.valleybreeze.com

Central Falls, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Central Falls, RI
