Massachusetts gas prices reach new record high of $4.70 a gallon

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – Gas prices in Massachusetts continued a daily record climb Wednesday, hitting a new all-time high of $4.70 a gallon, according to AAA .

That’s up five cents since Tuesday’s record high and 26 cents in the last week.

A year ago, it was $2.91 a gallon, $1.79 less.

The national average is $4.56 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA.

California has the highest prices in the country, with an average of $6.05 a gallon.

Diesel prices are also at a record high of $6.41 a gallon in Massachusetts Wednesday.

Health advocates urge COVID restrictions to return

BROCKTON (CBS) – As COVID cases rise across the country, the CDC is now recommending people wear masks in more areas."I wish more people took the masking seriously," said Victoria Kirichok-Pratt, a Brockton mother who spoke with WBZ while quarantining in her home with COVID Thursday. More than anything else, she hopes her son, a senior at Brockton High, won't miss anything. "Prom is next week, and graduation is the week after, so I have been avoiding him very much."The timing is less than ideal with high rates of COVID in wastewater samples, and most of Massachusetts now in the...
BROCKTON, MA
Sununu vetoes bill prohibiting school mask mandates

CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill that would have prohibited New Hampshire schools from implementing face mask mandates.The bill vetoed Friday would have prohibited school boards or other public education agencies from adopting policies requiring students or members of the public to wear face coverings."Just because we may not like a local decision does not mean we should remove their authority," Sununu said in his veto message. "One of the state's foremost responsibilities is to know the limits of its power."Though Sununu also noted that the state prides itself on promoting local control in education, schools have not had free rein when it comes to the coronavirus.When state public health officials stopped recommending mask wearing in most indoor public spaces in February, Sununu said any schools that try to maintain mask mandates would run afoul of state laws requiring that each student be provided equitable access to education.Also in February, the state enacted new rules prohibiting schools from shifting to fully remote or hybrid instruction due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
