Filipino-Japanese Izakaya Gugu Room Opens

Gugu Room, New York’s first Filipino-Japanese izakaya, opens on May 18 at 143 Orchard Street on the Lower East Side. The cuisine from Chef/Partner Aris Tuazon (Ugly Kitchen) and Chef Markee Manaloto (Kissaki) will deftly combine Filipino and Japanese flavors, as will cocktails from Beverage Director/Partner Lee Watson.

The menu highlights Filipino and Japanese cooking with elements from each cuisine weaving through dishes like Udon with Short Rib and Bone Marrow, a collaboration of the two chefs that’s based on Filipino bulalo (beef shank soup) and Japanese udon noodle soup with torched bone marrow on the bone; Rock Shrimp Tempura with sambal aioli; Chicken Karaage with calamansi ginger aioli; crispy gyoza wrapper Filipino tacos served with fillings like kani (crab), pork or chicken sisig; and Bone Marrow Salpicao steak and bone marrow with braised shiitake and trumpets. Takes on traditional Filipino dishes include Kinilaw with fresh raw tuna, coconut consomme, ginger, mango and chive oil; Tokwa’t Bagnet fried tofu with crispy pork belly; Balut (18 day fertilized duck egg); pork, chicken or cod Sisig; and Tofu or Short Rib Kare-Kare, Filipino peanut stew. Yakitori skewers feature Liempo Filipino-style pork belly, Grilled Isaw (pork intestine with sesame soy vinegar), Longanisa (Filipino pork sausage and quail egg); Spicy Chicken Teriyaki with togarashi, and Tenga pig’s ear with banana ketchup barbecue sauce.

The bar program features two dozen Japanese whiskies, along with sake, wine, beer, shochu and creative cocktails from Beverage Director/Partner Lee Watson. Watson uses Japanese and Filipino spirits and ingredients to craft cocktails like Wasabi mar-Gari-ta inspired by sushi with wasabi and gari (pickled ginger) combined with blanco tequila, Cointreau, calamansi honey, lime and smoked Maldon salt; Nori Me Tangere Negroni with 135 East Japanese gin infused with nori seaweed, Campari, Carpano Antica vermouth, Fernet Branca; Gugu Midori Sour with Midori Japanese melon liqueur, tequila and calamansi juice; and El Fili Daiquiri with Filipino Tanduay Gold Rum, yuzu kosho (chilies fermented with salt and yuzu citrus), mango nectar and togarashi rim.

With a dark palette of burgundy and black, the décor exudes romance and mystery. The cozy space is anchored by a striking copper topped bar and banquette seating on opposite side. A 6-seat Chef’s Table in the back allows guests to see directly into the kitchen.

Gugu Room will serve dinner Tuesday – Thursday 5pm – 10pm (bar open until 11pm) and Friday – Saturday 5pm – 11pm (bar until 1am); Sunday the bar and kitchen are open 1pm – 9pm.



Photo: Official