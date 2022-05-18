ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Filipino-Japanese Izakaya Gugu Room Opens

By Lisa Hay
What Now New York
What Now New York
 4 days ago

Gugu Room, New York’s first Filipino-Japanese izakaya, opens on May 18 at 143 Orchard Street on the Lower East Side. The cuisine from Chef/Partner Aris Tuazon (Ugly Kitchen) and Chef Markee Manaloto (Kissaki) will deftly combine Filipino and Japanese flavors, as will cocktails from Beverage Director/Partner Lee Watson.

The menu highlights Filipino and Japanese cooking with elements from each cuisine weaving through dishes like Udon with Short Rib and Bone Marrow, a collaboration of the two chefs that’s based on Filipino bulalo (beef shank soup) and Japanese udon noodle soup with torched bone marrow on the bone; Rock Shrimp Tempura with sambal aioli; Chicken Karaage with calamansi ginger aioli; crispy gyoza wrapper Filipino tacos served with fillings like kani (crab), pork or chicken sisig; and Bone Marrow Salpicao steak and bone marrow with braised shiitake and trumpets. Takes on traditional Filipino dishes include Kinilaw with fresh raw tuna, coconut consomme, ginger, mango and chive oil; Tokwa’t Bagnet fried tofu with crispy pork belly; Balut (18 day fertilized duck egg); pork, chicken or cod Sisig; and Tofu or Short Rib Kare-Kare, Filipino peanut stew. Yakitori skewers feature Liempo Filipino-style pork belly, Grilled Isaw (pork intestine with sesame soy vinegar), Longanisa (Filipino pork sausage and quail egg); Spicy Chicken Teriyaki with togarashi, and Tenga pig’s ear with banana ketchup barbecue sauce.

The bar program features two dozen Japanese whiskies, along with sake, wine, beer, shochu and creative cocktails from Beverage Director/Partner Lee Watson. Watson uses Japanese and Filipino spirits and ingredients to craft cocktails like Wasabi mar-Gari-ta inspired by sushi with wasabi and gari (pickled ginger) combined with blanco tequila, Cointreau, calamansi honey, lime and smoked Maldon salt; Nori Me Tangere Negroni with 135 East Japanese gin infused with nori seaweed, Campari, Carpano Antica vermouth, Fernet Branca; Gugu Midori Sour with Midori Japanese melon liqueur, tequila and calamansi juice; and El Fili Daiquiri with Filipino Tanduay Gold Rum, yuzu kosho (chilies fermented with salt and yuzu citrus), mango nectar and togarashi rim.

With a dark palette of burgundy and black, the décor exudes romance and mystery. The cozy space is anchored by a striking copper topped bar and banquette seating on opposite side. A 6-seat Chef’s Table in the back allows guests to see directly into the kitchen.

Gugu Room will serve dinner Tuesday – Thursday 5pm – 10pm (bar open until 11pm) and Friday – Saturday 5pm – 11pm (bar until 1am); Sunday the bar and kitchen are open 1pm – 9pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47iEnB_0fi0QxXE00

Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDEI3_0fi0QxXE00
Photo: Official

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

How Portobello Mushrooms Became So Trendy In Recipes

Going to a get-together and finding out that the entrée has a portobello mushroom on it is definitely a fancy surprise — and a delicious one! The portobello mushroom is often preferred over other mushroom varieties for its richness, meatiness, and pronounced flavor. According to Fine Cooking, this...
RECIPES
Mic

For Chef Shintaro, fusion equals authenticity

From the outside, Bar Moga looks like a Midwestern pub, the type where men in camouflage gear swig Coors Light by a pool table. But once you walk inside, you’re worlds away from Milwaukee, suddenly amidst the clandestine glamor of Japan’s Roaring Twenties — yes, it happened there too. The walls are adorned with gold-embossed wallpaper and vintage posters of flapper girls and wooden accents warm the space.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Gin Lee

Chicken soft shell tacos

There's so many ways to whip up a delightful meal with chicken as a main ingredient. For today's lunch I made yummy soft shell chicken tacos. This recipe is simple to make and it seriously only takes a mere fifteen minutes to whip together. It's great for weeknight meals and weekend socials. And if you're having issues finding fresh chicken, you can use canned chicken for this recipe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Cooking#Chicken Noodle#Filipino#Food Drink#Chef Partner#Rock Shrimp Tempura#Sambal Aioli#Bone Marrow Salpicao#Spicy Chicken Teriyaki#Tenga
Mashed

The Real Origins Of American Foods

Genuine American cuisine is a glorious mishmash of different cultures, styles, and influences that vary from one region to another. Something as simple as barbecue, for example, can change dramatically from state to state. If you bop around the Northeastern states, you will encounter several different takes on clam chowder. And the "classic" ballpark-style hot dog is but one of countless versions of a hot dog that you will find across the country. Americans also have a tender fondness for specific dishes, especially when they're traveling abroad, and can extol the virtues of their particular state's best-known dish.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

The Easy Shortcut to Sweet, Syrupy Gulab Jamun at Home Is Pancake Mix

In Cheap Tricks we’ll help you make the most out of everyday supermarket staples. Today, how to make gulab jamun with pancake mix. One of the greatest delights of South Asian dessert fare is the gulab jamun. They’re syrupy, bite-size fried treats, often gently perfumed by cardamom or rose water, and they’re a mainstay: Gulab jamun can be found sealed in sticky cans at South Asian grocery stores, at the end of Indian restaurants’ lunchtime buffets, or fresh-fried and swimming in thick sugar syrup at sweets shops. In my home every occasion—potlucks, celebrations, family gatherings, Indian festivals—was always prefixed by my mom’s homemade gulab jamun. But the issue with making them yourself: The way it’s traditionally made can be inaccessible to the home cook. Enter the Bisquick hack.
RECIPES
P&V

Carajillo, Mexican after dinner cocktail

Carajillo is a Spanish-originated spiked coffee drink that became very popular in Mexico City. This drink is made with espresso and Licor 43, and it’s served during la sobremesa (the after-dinner part of a big Mexican meal). What is carajillo?. It is a very easy to prepare, after-dinner Mexican...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Salon

I could eat 100 of these bulgur-feta fritters

Big Little Recipe has the smallest-possible ingredient list and big everything else: flavor, creativity, wow factor. That means five ingredients or fewer — not including water, salt, black pepper, and certain fats (like oil and butter), since we're guessing you have those covered. Inspired by the column, the Big Little Recipes cookbook is available now.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Pastina

Pastina is classic Italian comfort food. It’s the kind of dish that a mom might serve her kids when they are feeling under the weather, and is often one of the first solid foods a baby might eat. It’s a nostalgic childhood treat in Italy and something your kids are sure to enjoy as well.
RECIPES
FodorsTravel

Eat Your Way Through London’s Best Black-Owned Restaurants

London is full of Black-owned restaurants with menus that span the African diaspora—you just need to know where to look. Much like the African Diaspora itself, London is full of Black-owned restaurants, each celebrating their own identity, many with menus paying homage to various heritages and stories and all with a connection to something deeper than food. There’s always a story being told, and there are many reasons to eat your way through this city, from Nigerian-inspired tapas to African American soul food. These are the 12 best Black-owned restaurants in London.
RESTAURANTS
Tu Salud

Brown Rice & Chickpea Paella

While our version of paella is packed with veggies and plant-based protein, it still retains the saffron-and-tomato-based flavor and color that traditional paella is known for. No need to be intimidated by the ingredient list — the super simple cooking method makes up for it. You can even use leftover Brown Rice to cut down the number of steps!
RECIPES
My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Dungeness crab masala fry

Today, I’m sharing my Dungeness Crab Masala fry recipe. I learned this recipe from my mom who is a fabulous cook. When I was small, I hated crabs. But once I tried I thought this was the best food I ever had. We Indians don’t just boil the crabs & eat them with butter. We cook crabs with lots of spices and masalas to make them tastier. Just follow this simple recipe and I bet you’ll love it too. Did you read my article about "How I clean Dungeness Crabs before Cooking", if not please check it out when you get a chance. Some of you wondered why I cleaned the crabs thoroughly before I cooked. The reason is, we cook the crabs with spices and a lot of the flavor will be on the outside of the shell so you will want to chew on the legs to get all the wonderful taste. This recipe is also available on my NewsBreak creator video and my channel name is "Sofia's Passion for Cooking". Please follow me on both for more tasty & easy recipes. Thanks!
What Now New York

What Now New York

New York, NY
5
Followers
39
Post
38
Views
ABOUT

New York City's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowny.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy