Part of Route 1 in Saugus shut down after 2 tractor-trailers crash

SAUGUS (CBS) – Part of Route 1 in Saugus was shut down after two tractor-trailers crashed early Wednesday morning.

The northbound side of the road was closed from Main Street to Walnut Street for about three hours so the trucks could be removed and a fuel spill could be cleaned up.

The road completely re-opened to traffic just before 8 a.m.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash. Massachusetts State Police said the drivers had minor injuries.