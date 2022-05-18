ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

Part of Route 1 in Saugus shut down after 2 tractor-trailers crash

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c3Cx5_0fi0QweV00

SAUGUS (CBS) – Part of Route 1 in Saugus was shut down after two tractor-trailers crashed early Wednesday morning.

The northbound side of the road was closed from Main Street to Walnut Street for about three hours so the trucks could be removed and a fuel spill could be cleaned up.

The road completely re-opened to traffic just before 8 a.m.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash. Massachusetts State Police said the drivers had minor injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
capecod.com

Driver escapes serious injury after car strikes pole, catches fire in Harwich

HARWICH – A car reportedly struck a utility pole and burst into flames in Harwich. It happened sometime after 6 PM Wednesday in front of 24 Church Street. Luckily the driver was able to self extricate and escaped serious injury. Power was knocked out to 600 Eversource customers in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
HARWICH, MA
CBS Boston

Woman hit and killed by car in Brockton

BROCKTON (CBS) – A woman was hit and killed by a car Wednesday morning in Brockton. Neighbors heard the crash around 7 a.m. on Ash and West Chestnut Streets. Police were inspecting a Prius that veered off the road and smashed into a utility pole. The pole snapped on impact, and the top portion was left dangling above the ground. One man who was in the area at the time of the crash rushed in and attempted CPR on the victim. “I just think it was glare from the sun. Coming up this hill you can’t see in the morning,” he said. “I think maybe she veered off a little bit, I don’t know, and ended up going through he pole. That’s what I saw first, her lying in the street after. I tried to do what I could to help her out.” No additional details on the crash are currently available.
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

70-Year-Old Critically Hurt by Vehicle in Gloucester

A Gloucester resident was critically injured after they were hit by a vehicle on Washington Street Wednesday, the city's police chief said. The crash took place at a Dunkin' restaurant, Chief Ed Conley said. The 70-year-old was flown to a hospital in critical condition. Police didn't immediately share more information...
GLOUCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saugus, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Saugus, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Saugus, MA
Accidents
Eyewitness News

Rollover crash closes section of I-395 in Killingly

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 395 northbound is closed in the Town of Killingly following a crash. The state Department of Transportation said the closure was between exits 37 and 38. It described the crash as a rollover. State police urged motorists to seek alternate routes while they work to...
KILLINGLY, CT
WCAX

Man in serious condition after crash on Route 5

HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Springfield man is in serious condition after a bad crash in southern Vermont. Vermont State Police say around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, they received a call of a car versus motorcycle on Route 5 in Hartland. Police say when they arrived at the scene, a Toyota...
HARTLAND, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Route 1#Trucks#Traffic Accident
Boston 25 News WFXT

Multiple people injured including firefighters after ambulance crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Mass. — Multiple people were injured including firefighters after an early-morning crash involving a pickup truck and ambulance on I-93, according to officials. Emergency crews were responding to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 93 Southbound but while attempting to make a left turn from the high-speed lane to access the emergency turnaround from I-93 Northbound a pickup struck the ambulance.
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

Boston EMS Vehicle Damaged in Crash, 2 Workers Hurt

Two Boston Emergency Services workers were hurt in a crash in Roxbury on Tuesday, officials say. Both workers are expected to survive the crash on Blue Hill Avenue, which damaged the vehicle's front end. The SUV was headed to community training when the crash took place, an EMS official said.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTNH

LifeStar called to transport driver after Killingly crash

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — LifeStar was called on Wednesday morning to transport a driver suffering injuries after a car crash on I-395. According to the Danielson Fire Department, the driver faced serious injuries after a crash in the area of Exit 37 on I-395 northbound. LifeStar was called to transport the driver to a trauma […]
KILLINGLY, CT
CBS Boston

Mendon Police issue warning after GPS leads man off road

MENDON – Police in Mendon said a delivery driver followed his GPS about 900 feet off the road and down a gas pipeline after his GPS steered him wrong. "As a reminder, GPS isn't always right," police said.After driving down the pipeline, the man "found himself with nowhere else to go."Fortunately both the car and property avoided serious damage.Police said drivers should always check twice before following your GPS down a dirt path.
MENDON, MA
CBS Boston

Police stepping up Revere Beach patrols this weekend

REVERE - State police are increasing patrols at Revere Beach as the hot weather arrives.It comes after several fights broke out in a large crowd along the beach last weekend. Five people were arrested Saturday, and one person was taken to the hospital.Police said a group wearing ski masks are believed to be responsible for starting the fights near the bandstand.Troopers will be enforcing beach rules, which prohibit alcohol, marijuana, weapons and amplified music.A parking ban on Revere Beach Boulevard will go into effect at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The beach closes one hour after dusk, and people will be asked to leave. 
REVERE, MA
liveboston617.org

Two Shot Overnight In Notorious Franklin Field Projects

At approximately 22:45 hours, a Boston Police Officers from District B-3 radioed that they heard what sounded like shots fired in the area of Franklin Field in Dorchester. Units from the district flooded the area searching for suspects fleeing. Moments after the radio transmission, Boston Police Operations received a ShotSpotter activation for at least 7 rounds in the area of the Projects and Franklin Field.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy