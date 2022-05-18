ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Printing error will delay results for mail-in ballots in PA, OR

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RKQNf_0fi0QLQy00

(AP) – Printing mistakes will force local election officials in Pennsylvania and Oregon to redo thousands of mailed ballots, a laborious process that could delay results for some closely contested races in Tuesday’s primaries .

In Pennsylvania, where GOP primaries for governor and U.S. Senate are drawing national attention, officials in Republican-leaning Lancaster County said the company that printed its mailed ballots included the wrong ID code, preventing scanning machines from being able to read them. The problem involved at least 21,000 mailed ballots, only a third of which were scanning properly.

Winners and losers from Tuesday’s primaries

The glitch will force election workers to hand-mark fresh ballots, a process expected to take several days. Officials in the county, the state’s sixth-most populous, pledged that all the ballots will be counted eventually.

“Citizens deserve to have accurate results from elections and they deserve to have them on election night, not days later,” Josh Parsons, a Republican and vice chair of the county board of commissioners, said at a news conference. “But because of this, we’re not going to have final election results from these mail ballots for probably several days, so that is very, very frustrating to us.”

In Oregon, where all registered voters receive a mailed ballot, officials in one politically pivotal county are dealing with a similar problem. More than half the ballots sent to voters in Clackamas County, the state’s third-most populous, included a blurry bar code that cannot be read by ballot-scanning machines.

Teams that include both Democrats and Republicans are duplicating every ballot so they can be scanned and extra workers were brought in to help. In a statement, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan called the issues in Clackamas County “unacceptable,” but said she was confident the final results would be accurate.

Clackamas County includes part of Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District, formed after the state gained a U.S. House seat following the 2020 census. It also includes the newly redrawn 5th Congressional District, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader was in early returns trailing progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner, an attorney and former city planner who is aligned with the party’s progressives.

In a statement released by the campaign, McLeod-Skinner said of the vote-counting problems: “Now more than ever, it’s important that we respect the integrity of our elections. We know the ballots may take additional time to be counted and we respect the state’s process. What matters most is that every Oregonian’s vote is counted.”

Pennsylvania and Oregon were among five states holding primaries Tuesday, along with Idaho, Kentucky and North Carolina, where slight morning delays had been reported at polling places in three counties.

The mailed ballot misprint was just one of several voting problems to flare up on Election Day across Pennsylvania, a state where former President Donald Trump disputed his loss to Joe Biden in 2020 and where many Republican lawmakers have repeated his false claims of a stolen election.

In Pittsburgh’s Allegheny County, higher-than-expected turnout led some polling places to run low on ballots.

County spokeswoman Amie Downs said she could not confirm reports that some voters had been turned away, but said all polling locations that needed extra ballots had received them.

Allegheny County Councilman Sam DeMarco, who also serves as an election commissioner and county GOP chair, said the situation added to concerns some Republicans have about the voting process.

“It’s just giving them more reason to doubt the integrity of the election, and they can feel that things are against them,” he said.

County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam, a Democrat who also serves as an election commissioner, said the ballot shortages were affecting both Republican and Democratic primary voters.

“Elections Division does its best to predict turnout at each of the 1,323 precincts in Allegheny County, but it’s not an exact science,” Hallam said. “We’ll use the reported shortages from this election to better predict how many to provide for the next election and work hard to prevent it from happening in the future.”

In Berks County, Pennsylvania, a judge ruled Tuesday that all polling places would remain open an hour later, until 9 p.m. Eastern, after several locations experienced technical issues with electronic poll books that are used to check in voters. Voters who arrive at polling places after 8 p.m. will have to cast provisional ballots rather than using voting machines.

The wrongly coded mail ballots in Lancaster County drew renewed attention to a 2019 state voting law — passed with bipartisan support — that greatly expanded voting by mail, a frequent Trump target.

Local election officials throughout the state have criticized several of the law’s restrictions, especially one that prevents them from processing mailed ballots before Election Day. That would allow counties to get a head-start on validating those ballots and start identifying any errors.

The Lancaster County board chairman, Ray D’Agostino, called the law “untenable” for counties trying to run elections.

County officials said the contractor, Claysburg, Pennsylvania-based NPC, sent the county test ballots with the correct ID code but used the wrong code on the ones sent to voters. NPC did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment, but D’Agostino said the company had taken “full responsibility.”

Pennsylvania Department of State spokesperson Ellen Lyon said no other counties had reported similar issues.

Tremont restaurant to feature on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

County election workers now must recreate voters’ choices on blank ballots. Lancaster County, which went for Trump by about 16 percentage points over Biden in the 2020 presidential contest, had to use a similar process during primaries last year because of a printing error by a different vendor that was later fired.

Christa Miller, chief clerk of voter registration, said an elections worker will read out each voter’s choices, a second worker will record them on a blank ballot, and an observer will make sure the choices are marked correctly.

“Our main priority is accuracy and not how fast we can do something,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 6

123
3d ago

incompetence at the highest level. so we hand count. hmm what i would like to know is do they have counters that represent both parties. in Oregon I have seen a video from a republican gov. official tell us the republican counters were dismissed and not need. fishy

Reply
3
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate primary between Oz and McCormick headed for a recount

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the wake of Tuesday's primary elections, there is still a race we are still awaiting the results. For the Republican Senate primary race, we already know we're heading for an automatic recount, considering the difference between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick is only about 1,000 votes. Now, this is a state competition and although Dr. Oz is slightly ahead, it is McCormick who won the Republican vote in Allegheny County. On Friday, there were some issues with some of the ballot scanners – which isn't unusual at all, but this race has garnered new attention in the process. Both campaigns have already hired recount experts and strategists and before a recount begins, campaigns can start filing lawsuits to contest how individual counties counted votes. So far, neither campaign has gone as far to say that they've won the race – but both believe they will emerge victorious. An even closer look at the numbers will come on Monday when the effort to count votes continues.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
KXL

Lake Oswego Set To Fill Next Seat In U.S. 6th Congressional District

PORTLAND – Oregon is one step closer to electing its first Hispanic congresswoman in November. State Rep. Andrea Salinas is stengthening her margin of victory as more ballots are counted for the Democratic nomination to the state’s newly formed 6th Congressional District. Salinas who lives in Lake Oswego...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
The Associated Press

Pressure mounts over Oregon primary ballot fiasco

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker in Oregon is calling for an investigation into a ballot-printing fiasco that will delay results from Tuesday’s primary by weeks, with a key U.S. House race hanging in the balance in a state that prides itself on voter access and election transparency.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Tremont, PA
Local
Oregon Government
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
The Oregonian

The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

On the eve of Oregon’s Tuesday primary, former House Speaker Tina Kotek’s campaign surprised some reporters by issuing a memorandum that downplayed the Democrat’s chance of winning her party’s gubernatorial primary. “Tina has worked to overcome significant advantages (state Treasurer Tobias Read) brought to the race,”...
OREGON STATE
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania’s Broadband Authority Ready to Deploy Minimum of $100 Million in ‘Internet for All’ Funds

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf was joined by U.S. Department of Commerce Under Secretary Jed Kolko at Marion-Walker Elementary in Centre County yesterday to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s $45 billion Internet for All Initiative and Pennsylvania’s readiness to manage more than $100 million in federal funds to deploy affordable, high-speed internet to Pennsylvanians.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Schrader
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Christa Miller
Person
Donald Trump
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Drazan wins Oregon governor primary with about a quarter of Republican voters

Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan has a monumental task in front of her: convincing the more than three-quarters of Republican primary voters who preferred other candidates to coalesce around her campaign going into the fall election. Drazan officially accepted her party’s nomination during a brief meeting with reporters Thursday morning, a day after runner-up Bob […] The post Drazan wins Oregon governor primary with about a quarter of Republican voters appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

Lewison: Oregon Ag OT Bill Better Than Washington’s

Just a few months after the state of Washington began its first year of requiring time-and-a-half to farmworkers, Oregon has its own version of Ag overtime on the books. And, according to Pam Lewison with the Washington Policy Center, Oregon’s bill is better than Washington’s bill. “The Oregon...
WASHINGTON STATE
wyso.org

Ohio House approves second round of federal COVID relief funds

Ohio lawmakers in the House voted to release another round of federal stimulus dollars in relation to COVID-19 pandemic relief. More than $420 million is earmarked for local governments around Ohio with a population of under 50,000 people. Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Madison Twp.) said this is a second round of...
OHIO STATE
The Daily Score

Oregon Nears Green Light for Big Parking Reform

Oregon’s statewide land use board declared its support Thursday for rules that, among other things, reduce or remove parking mandates in 61 jurisdictions in the state’s eight largest metro areas. But the board stopped short of permanently approving the full package as written, instead voting unanimously to temporarily...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Voter Registration#Ballots#Voting Machines#Ap#Gop#U S Senate#Republican#Citizens
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2022 Pennsylvania primary election results

Polls in Pennsylvania closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, but the counting continues. • Former Allegheny County Councilwoman Cindy Kirk won her Republican primary race in the 30th State House District by more than a 4-to-1 margin, according to unofficial tallies. • Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
thedp.com

Here are the candidates who came out on top during Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election

Ahead of November's general midterm election, Pennsylvania voters decided which candidates would represent each political party during the primary this Tuesday. Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17. On-campus residents who registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to vote in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH building, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KGW

Drazan says she can unite Republicans and move Oregon in new direction

CANBY, Ore. — At a small campaign office in Canby, Christine Drazan held her first news conference as the Republican nominee for Governor. “I am ready to lead our state to a stronger position and higher quality of life for all Oregonians, and I am excited to begin that race today,” Drazan said during her opening remarks.
OREGON STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy