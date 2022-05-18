Formula Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) _ Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $16.2 million.

The Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $657.6 million in the period.

