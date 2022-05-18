ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/18/22

By Jake Devin
Pinstripe Alley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t look now, but we’ve got another winning streak on our hands. Aroldis Chapman did his best to make things interesting last night, but the Yankees escaped with a third straight win in Baltimore. They can...

www.pinstripealley.com

Pinstripe Alley

Trying to be positive about Aaron Hicks

In the grand scheme of things I like and things I don't like, there's really A LOT to like about the Yankees right now. Aaron Judge is right out in front of the early season MVP race (maybe behind Trout but why nitpick this early) and looks amazing. Stanton is crushing while playing a solid outfield (thank you Yankees for finally moving him off the permanent DH spot) and Rizzo maybe off his early hot streak but still looks like a very good fit. Add in Josh Donaldson playing a really good third base and a bat that's heating and the offense is looking so much better than last year.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Luis Severino vs. Michael Kopech

A long, hot day for baseball concludes with the Yankees and White Sox wrapping up their doubleheader on ESPN’s Sunday night game. At this point, I assume these two teams have to be happy to see the last of each other, barring a potential meetup in the playoffs. The Yankees lost the matinee today but can still take the series with a win tonight, which would clinch their 10th series victory in a row.
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

Slowing down recent comparisons between the 1998 and 2022 Yankees

On May 18, 1998, a new edition of Sports Illustrated hit the shelves. With Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter, and Tino Martinez on the front cover, the magazine’s lead article by Tom Verducci highlighted a Yankees squad that had gotten off to an electric start. On the day of publication, they had a 28-9 record. Coincidentally, after their 3-2 victory over the Orioles on Wednesday night, the 2022 Yankees also had a record of 28-9 after their first 37 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees place Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka on COVID-19 injured list

The Yankees announced today that they’ve placed outfielder Joey Gallo and catcher Kyle Higashioka on the COVID-19 injured list. They also transferred catcher Ben Rortvedt to the 60-day IL. Initially, it had been reported that Gallo would be on the bench for game one of today’s doubleheader because he...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

The implications of Luis Gil’s injury

Over 162 games a lot can happen. Points of weakness will inevitably arise and cause an impact, while points of strength will be tested. The old adage says that you can’t ever have enough pitching and more to that one of the reasons why any and virtually all attempts at six-man rotation have been shortlived in MLB, is that injuries and other extenuating circumstances tend to force a team’s hand. Look at the Padres this year, for instance.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Jameson Taillon vs. Johnny Cueto

It’s a hot, muggy day at the Stadium, so both the Yankees and the White Sox better be well-hydrated as they prepare to play two today. The Yankees won the opener of the three-game set yesterday, 7-5, and will be looking to sweep both the doubleheader and the series to make it an even 10 series wins in a row.
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

The 2022 Red Sox are showing why flexibility is not a prize

In a season that’s starting out full of unexpected events, one that stands out the most to me is the moribund start of the Boston Red Sox. As of this writing, Boston stands at 16-22, just ahead of the Baltimore Orioles at fourth place in the American League East. Their -8 run differential is middle of the pack at best in the AL, dead even with the not-expected-to-contend Texas Rangers. The Sox were not predicated by many, if anyone, to be at the top of the East this year, but they were certainly supposed to be on about the same level as the Yankees, at least battling for a Wild Card a season after making the ALCS. Barring a huge turnaround on the level of the 2019 Washington Nationals, that’s not looking likely.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Luis Gil posts message about his injury

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

A different look at the Anthony Rizzo signing

The big market franchises have many advantages in the world of Major League Baseball, that’s simply a fact and can’t be refuted. However, that hardly guarantees success, and without the right people behind the decision-making process, it can all go south pretty quickly. It goes beyond the megadeals — finding the right complementary pieces to the roster is essential.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 7, White Sox 5: DJ’s grand Saturday holds up

This was the fifth time the Yankees had played the White Sox in the last nine days, a scheduling quirk that means both teams must know an awful lot about each other. I’m not sure a rivalry will ever really exist between the two clubs, but today was the kind of game that could spark one, as the Yankees won a chippy, confrontational series opener 7-5.
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees place Chad Green on injured list with elbow strain

The Yankees placed Chad Green on the 15-day IL with an elbow strain, two days after Green walked off the mound in Baltimore with pain in his right forearm. The club recalled Ron Marinaccio to take Green’s spot on the active roster for the time being. Manager Aaron Boone...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Trevor Story has epic night for Red Sox

The Yankees weren’t able to close out the sweep yesterday, dropping a tough one in the bottom of the ninth to the Orioles. Most of their direct rivals were off, however, so it didn’t represent much of an opportunity for the rest of the league to catch up.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/20/22

The Score | Tom Ruminski: It was a weird day in Baltimore on Thursday — the game featured some blown leads, a wild ninth inning comeback, and a walk-off homer. In the midst of that was a small blowover with the umpires, after home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez tossed Anthony Rizzo from the Yankee dugout over a comment he made after a pitch to Giancarlo Stanton. Rizzo was upset that Gonzalez called the pitch to Stanton a ball after calling two of the same pitches to Rizzo strikes, and apparently his comment got overheard and earned him a quick hook out of the game. Rizzo felt in the postgame, however, that Gonzalez doubled down on the second strike call “out of spite” to prove that it was his strike zone, and thus was annoyed when it changed immediately in the Stanton at-bat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees History: The Twins give the 1990 Yankees a nice gift

The 1990 Yankees played some weird games. The most notorious was probably the one against the White Sox in Chicago on July 1st. Yankees starter Andy Hawkins threw eight no-hit innings, only for the team to still lose. A combination of errors and walks doomed the Yankees to a 4-0 loss despite not allowing a hit all game.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees History: Some unexpected pitchers who dominated the Yankees

Last Saturday, Dallas Keuchel took the mound against the Yankees and did what he tends to do against them. The White Sox starter shut them out for five innings, keeping them off the scoreboard despite four hits and three walks. That outing took Keuchel to a 2.06 ERA in 65.2 innings for his career against the Yankees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

