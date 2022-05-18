Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/18/22

In a season that’s starting out full of unexpected events, one that stands out the most to me is the moribund start of the Boston Red Sox. As of this writing, Boston stands at 16-22, just ahead of the Baltimore Orioles at fourth place in the American League East. Their -8 run differential is middle of the pack at best in the AL, dead even with the not-expected-to-contend Texas Rangers. The Sox were not predicated by many, if anyone, to be at the top of the East this year, but they were certainly supposed to be on about the same level as the Yankees, at least battling for a Wild Card a season after making the ALCS. Barring a huge turnaround on the level of the 2019 Washington Nationals, that’s not looking likely.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO