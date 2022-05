The Republican U.S. Senate primary remains up for grabs, turning Pennsylvania's Election Day into election week.State of play: Celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, backed by former President Trump, and former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick remain deadlocked in the contest. Oz is ahead by fewer than 1,300 votes out of more than 1.3 million counted, as of Thursday.By the numbers: Approximately 51,000 mail-in and absentee ballots remain to be counted as of Thursday morning, according to Mark Walters, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of State. Of those, an estimated 17,000 were cast by Republicans.Between the lines: On Thursday, Lancaster...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO