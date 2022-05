Lavinia Rodriguez, 82, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in the Heritage Hills Nursing Center, Smithfield. She was the wife of the late Andres H. Rodriguez Sr. Born in Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Gallo and Maria A. (Franco) Rosario. She resided in Cumberland for the past 17 years, previously residing in Central Falls.

CUMBERLAND, RI ・ 23 HOURS AGO