North Providence, RI

Lombardi: Time running out on would-be developer at old safety complex

By ETHAN SHOREY Valley Breeze Editor ethan@valleybreeze.com
Valley Breeze
 4 days ago

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Douglas Construction Company is running short on time in its bid to redevelop the former North Providence Public Safety Complex at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave., says Mayor Charles Lombardi. The mayor was set to meet with an attorney for the company on Tuesday for updates...

