$325,000 average price for a Columbus home in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The average home price in Columbus rose by 6.6% year over year to $325,000, according to a national report put out by Realtor.com.

The monthly housing report showed new listings in Columbus were slightly down year over year at -0.3%, consistent with the tight housing market.

Homes stayed on the market for 14 days, two days fewer than the year before.

“Nationally, pending listings were down 9.5% year-over-year, a potential side effect of moderating demand on the pace of inventory turnover,” according to a spokesperson from realtor.com in an email statement.

“These trends reflect intensifying cost pressures faced by buyers, with the cost of financing 80% of the typical home listing up by almost 50% compared to a year ago.”

Nationally, new listings gained some momentum in April, but ultimately ended the month slightly below last year’s level (-0.9%) and 13.0% lower than typical April levels from 2017-2019.

Listings include active inventory of existing single-family homes and condos/townhomes for the given level of geography; new construction is excluded unless listed via an MLS.

