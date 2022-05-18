$325,000 average price for a Columbus home in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The average home price in Columbus rose by 6.6% year over year to $325,000, according to a national report put out by Realtor.com.
The monthly housing report showed new listings in Columbus were slightly down year over year at -0.3%, consistent with the tight housing market.
Homes stayed on the market for 14 days, two days fewer than the year before.Most expensive homes sold in Franklin County, Ohio, in April
“Nationally, pending listings were down 9.5% year-over-year, a potential side effect of moderating demand on the pace of inventory turnover,” according to a spokesperson from realtor.com in an email statement.
“These trends reflect intensifying cost pressures faced by buyers, with the cost of financing 80% of the typical home listing up by almost 50% compared to a year ago.”
Nationally, new listings gained some momentum in April, but ultimately ended the month slightly below last year’s level (-0.9%) and 13.0% lower than typical April levels from 2017-2019.
