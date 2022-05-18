ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$325,000 average price for a Columbus home in April

By Cynthia Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The average home price in Columbus rose by 6.6% year over year to $325,000, according to a national report put out by Realtor.com.

The monthly housing report showed new listings in Columbus were slightly down year over year at -0.3%, consistent with the tight housing market.

Homes stayed on the market for 14 days, two days fewer than the year before.

Most expensive homes sold in Franklin County, Ohio, in April

“Nationally, pending listings were down 9.5% year-over-year, a potential side effect of moderating demand on the pace of inventory turnover,” according to a spokesperson from realtor.com in an email statement.

“These trends reflect intensifying cost pressures faced by buyers, with the cost of financing 80% of the typical home listing up by almost 50% compared to a year ago.”

Nationally, new listings gained some momentum in April, but ultimately ended the month slightly below last year’s level (-0.9%) and 13.0% lower than typical April levels from 2017-2019.

Listings include active inventory of existing single-family homes and condos/townhomes for the given level of geography; new construction is excluded unless listed via an MLS.

NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Fighting inflation; Dems scrambling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Inflation is up, gas prices are higher than ever, and consumer confidence is at an all-time low. “There’s been a 92 percent increase today compared to when the Biden administration came in,” said Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who added he’s hopeful all of these issues can […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Exploring Ohio: Quarry Trails Metro Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a new recreation destination for Franklin County and beyond. The new Quarry Trails Metro Park in Columbus is part of the effort to have a metro park within five miles of every Franklin County resident. "Since the middle 1800s, this has been an active...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Ohio, 18 counties no longer green

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now reporting medium or high COVID-19 levels in eighteen Ohio counties, an increase from just one county earlier in the week. What You Need To Know. In Ohio, 16 counties have medium transmission levels and two are in...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus event addresses trauma

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Public Health held a first-of-its-kind trauma care conference Saturday to allow people dealing with trauma a safe place to talk, heal, and network. The event comes after a deadly last few years largely due to gun violence. At the conference, the panel discussion “I...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio hits nearly 20,000 new COVID-19 cases, 7th straight weekly increase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 19,536 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, extending a streak of week-over-week increases to seven. This week followed last week’s theme, again reporting over 10,000 cases. The 21-day daily average — now at 2,215 — has now eclipsed 2,000. The average has increased from the […]
OHIO STATE
