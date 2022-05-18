ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

As Yankees display gap between Orioles and top of AL East, dominant minor league night shows Baltimore’s bright future | ANALYSIS

By Nathan Ruiz, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQ6g0_0fi0OUdL00
Acclaimed as the game’s top pitching prospect, 22-year-old Orioles prospect Grayson Rodriguez showed why Tuesday night for Triple-A Norfolk, striking out 11 in 5 1/3 scoreless innings, getting seven swings and misses on both his changeup and slider while getting his fastball above 99 mph, according to Statcast. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Nick Vespi has played with Adley Rutschman, so of course, on his first day in the majors, Nick Vespi was asked about Adley Rutschman.

“Adley’s awesome,” the Orioles’ rookie left-hander said. “He’s exactly what the Orioles want out of him, and I’m excited for him to be up here soon, too.”

Vespi is not alone in that feeling. The date of Rutschman’s arrival has never officially been marked on a calendar, but it’s long been circled as the day the Orioles’ rebuild shifts, a sign that its efforts have been worthwhile.

That message, though, has been bubbling beneath Camden Yards for years, with Tuesday perhaps one of the greatest examples.

On a night the New York Yankees handed the Orioles a fifth straight loss , many of Baltimore’s top prospects shined in the upper minors. Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Kyle Stowers — the Orioles’ top three picks in the 2019 draft, Mike Elias’ first as their executive vice president and general manager — all homered. Rutschman, the organization’s top prospect, and Stowers, ranked ninth by Baseball America, hit two-run shots for Triple-A Norfolk, with Rutschman’s leaving his bat at 112.6 mph while Stowers’ traveled a projected 415 feet. Henderson, fourth in the system, homered twice for Double-A Bowie, one pulled and one going the other way.

Rutschman, a catcher Baltimore took first overall in that 2019 draft, likely would have been behind the plate Tuesday in Baltimore if not for the right tricep strain he suffered as major league spring training began. Instead, he was in Charlotte, North Carolina, catching No. 2 prospect Grayson Rodriguez for the Tides. Acclaimed as the game’s top pitching prospect, the 22-year-old showed why, striking out 11 in 5 1/3 scoreless innings, getting seven swings and misses on both his changeup and slider while getting his fastball above 99 mph, according to Statcast. He threw a season-high 87 pitches, coincidentally the same number No. 8 prospect right-hander Kyle Bradish reached in his last start with Norfolk before the Orioles promoted him last month.

Bradish, though, displayed Monday that these players arriving, even if they do so in chorus, won’t suddenly make the Orioles on par with the Yankees, who have surged to the top of the American League East by winning 22 of 26 games since dropping a rubber game to Baltimore a month ago. The only of the Orioles’ top 10 prospects they’ve promoted thus far, Bradish allowed four runs and 11 base runners in 4 1/3 innings in Monday’s series opener, his fourth career start after striking out 11 St. Louis Cardinals last week. But adding more pieces from the farm system, ranked one of baseball’s best, can only help.

Rutschman’s home run was one of three balls he put in play at 99 mph or harder Tuesday; only Ryan Mountcastle, who last season set the franchise’s rookie record for home runs, has produced more hard contact in a game among Orioles major leaguers this season. In three starts with Rutschman catching him, Rodriguez has struck out 24 in 15 2/3 innings, allowing one run. No. 3 prospect DL Hall has struck out more than 40% of the batters he’s faced while climbing up the Orioles’ system, with Rutschman behind the plate for each of his four starts and potentially there again when he pitches for the Tides on Friday. Seven of Baltimore’s top nine prospects are in Double-A or higher.

That Rutschman is not already in the majors is worth questioning, though he is coming off a week in which he went 3-for-21 for Norfolk and has only once caught back-to-back days since joining an affiliate. The date in which the Orioles secure an extra year of team control based on Rutschman’s service time has already passed, though Rutschman could make that moot by arriving, living up to the hype and finishing in the top two of Rookie of the Year voting.

But he’s got to get to Baltimore first. He will at some point, and with Tuesday as evidence, there are others coming. The entirety of this rebuild, from the moment Elias promised an “elite talent pipeline” early in his tenure, has been about pointing to the future. Nights such as Tuesday show how close it is to being the present.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rumors: Yankees could trade struggling slugger at deadline

The New York Yankees are gearing up for an interesting trade deadline in a few weeks, especially with their outfield going through liability issues. Aside from Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, both Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo have been complete disappointments this season. Hicks has been arguably the worst player...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a monster problem brewing in centerfield

On Thursday afternoon, theNew York Yankees dropped a disappointing game against the Baltimore Orioles. Despite a comeback in the 9th inning, Anthony Santander launched a three-run walk-off homer to finish the game. The Yankees left much to be desired on offense, struggling to hit with runners in scoring position. While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Former Brave has been DFA’d by the Dodgers

After enduring a brutal stretch in Atlanta last season, Greene was eventually released by the Braves. The Dodgers picked him up, but he’s only pitched 8 innings for them in ‘21 and ‘22 and given up three runs. The 33-year-old should still have something left in the tank, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets another chance somewhere else.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees Mock Trade: Solving centerfield at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees have a significant problem brewing in centerfield, and his name is Aaron Hicks. Hicks signed a seven-year, $70 million extension with the Yankees back in 2019, which expires in 2025. Management will have a 2026 club option to decide on, but at this point in time, there’s no question it will be declined.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tim Anderson accuses Josh Donaldson of making racist remark

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson accused Josh Donaldson of making a racist comment toward him during Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees. Donaldson and Anderson jawed at each other between innings during Saturday’s game, which appeared to be lingering bad feelings about a controversial play last week. After the game, Anderson claimed that Donaldson had said “what’s up, Jackie” to him when the two passed each other on the field during the first inning.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Mike Elias
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Impressed By Edwin Ríos

After only appearing in 25 games before undergoing season-ending surgery last year, Edwin Ríos was motivated to have a “redemption” 2022 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He made their Opening Day roster and has taken advantage of every opportunity thus far. The latest of which was making...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Q 105.7

Which Red Sox Pitchers Could Be New York Mets Trade Targets?

Thursday afternoon, prior to the New York defeating the St. Louis Cardinal by a score of 7-6, on a walk-off moon-shot by the polar bear, Pete Alonso, the Mets announced that Max Scherzer would be out for 6 to 8 weeks. Scherzer removed himself from the game in the middle of a batter with 2 outs in the 6th inning. Even though they are in first place and twelve games over .500, the Amazin's need pitching help.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider: New York Mets Have Scouted These Two Starting Pitchers

The New York Mets' pitching depth is now a major concern after losing Max Scherzer for six to eight weeks due to an oblique strain. And although the trade deadline is still several months away, there are two starting pitchers on tanking teams, who will likely be available on the block sooner rather than later.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Baseball America#Minor League#Al East#Statcast#The New York Yankees
theScore

Managers Hinch, Francona out as Tigers meet Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians are both without their managers for the series opener between the teams Friday night. Detroit’s A.J. Hinch will miss the game because he isn’t feeling well but tested negative for COVID-19. Bench coach George Lombard will manage the team.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis linked to Frankie Montas

The St. Louis Cardinals have been linked to A’s star Frankie Montas, but a deal would appear to be unlikely. With Jack Flaherty on the Injured List, the St. Louis Cardinals pitching depth has been tested. In turn, they have seen some brilliant pitching performances from Miles Mikolas and Adam Wainwright. Dakota Hudson has pitched well after a slow start. But they have also seen struggles from Jordan Hicks and Steven Matz.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

What are the Orioles getting in Adley Rutschman? Recent top MLB prospects offer a clue.

A little less than three years after being selected No. 1 overall by the Orioles in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft, catcher Adley Rutschman is heading to the big leagues. Rutschman will make his highly anticipated major league debut Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Rays at Camden Yards, giving the Orioles the young star they’ve been waiting for ever since executive vice president and ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles get third walk-off win in four days, rally for 7-6 victory in 11 innings to secure rare series win versus Rays

As lightning flashed and thunder rolled, there was a crack of the bat added to the mix — an equally resounding sound before the skies above Oriole Park at Camden Yards opened and began pelting the field with rain. The probability of this all coinciding — the rain on cue following a rare hit with a runner in scoring position — gave credence to the adage that anything can happen at the ballpark. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy