ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont leads Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski by 13 points in a new survey of Conn. voters by News 8/The Hill /Emerson College Polling

By Rick Green
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

(WTNH) – The poll of 1,000 registered voters found that Lamont, a Democrat in his first term, holds a 51% to 38% lead over Stefanowski, with 12% of voters undecided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OVqiZ_0fi0OPDi00

“Right now he is very popular in the state. His popularity is higher than President Joe Biden,’’ said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

The poll was conducted on May 10 and 11 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 points. Data was collected over landlines and mobile phones.

Lamont edged passed Stefanowski in 2018 by just three points. Since then, the governor has earned high marks in surveys for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Qqjt_0fi0OPDi00

Stefanowski is “going to have to take on a very popular governor,’’ Kimball said.

“There is a major gender divide between men and women as it comes to this governor’s race. With men, it’s a three-point lead for Lamont With women it’s a 20-point lead for Lamont,’’ Kimball said. “He is getting crushed with the female vote.”

Six months before the general election, the survey found that many people have made up their minds already. About 80% say they will definitely vote for their candidate, while 20% say there is a chance they could change their mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRVx3_0fi0OPDi00

Unaffiliated voters will be a key battleground for this election and the poll found that among independent voters, Stefanowski leads Lamont by a 44-to-39 margin with 17% undecided.

Lamont showed strong support among urban and city voters while Stefanowski had a plurality among rural voters. In the suburbs, Lamont holds a 51% to 38% lead over Stefanowski.

Four years ago Lamont beat Stefanowski by just 44,000 votes. While much can change in coming months, particularly with the pandemic still looming, Spencer said Lamont is now “in a solid position, particularly compared to where he was four years ago.”

Results from the race for the U.S. Senate race will be released Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 27

ld59
4d ago

don't give up!!!!,most of these polls have been bought and paid for by the dems and are rigged to exactly show that!!! they are one sided!!!!!!

Reply
6
guess who
4d ago

too many blue voters said they wouldn't vote for him again to believe hes leading.... just setting it up to reinstall the dictator

Reply
5
Kathi Smith-Wiech
4d ago

unreal how blind people are how no matter how awful this governor is they'll stick to his failures.

Reply
12
Related
ctnewsjunkie.com

First Senate Poll Shows Incumbent With 10-Point Lead

A poll of Connecticut voters released Thursday on the state’s U.S. Senate race suggests incumbent Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal leads three potential Republican challengers by at least 10 points. The poll, conducted by Emerson College with WTNH and The Hill, surveyed 1,000 voters and concluded the two-term Democrat led...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

GOP Call Democratic Party Tweet ‘Racist’

(Updated 8:27 p.m.) The Connecticut Republican Party is calling on the Connecticut Democratic Party to delete a tweet about George Logan, who is running for Congress in the 5th Congressional District against U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, calling it “racist.”. The tweet, which has a photo of Logan in front...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Eyewitness News

INTERVIEW: Race for governor heating up

NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. announces launch of 2022 state child tax rebate. The 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate was launched during a news conference on May 19. Vice President Harris attends Coast Guard commencement. Updated: May. 18, 2022 at 8:55 PM UTC. Stefanowski speaks on abortion, other issues. Vice President Kamala...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate up to 14%

Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to 14%. Wednesday's positivity rate was 13.76%. According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 69,634 tests have been reported since last Thursday, and 9,751 were positive. There are 369 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. According to officials, there has been a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bob Stefanowski
WTNH

Gov. Lamont announces launch of new state Child Tax Rebate

Conn. (WTNH) — The state has 300,00 postcards going out in the mail Thursday notifying residents that they can qualify for up to $750, depending on how many children they have and claim on their taxes. This offers some tax relief for parents like Tracey Scott of Windsor, a stay at home grandma raising four […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Registered Voters#Democrat#Emerson College Polling#44 To 39
FOX 61

Connecticut recommends state workers mask up inside

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut is recommending that state workers and visitors to state buildings mask up again in indoor spaces due to rising COVID numbers. Connecticut's positivity rate is at 14.19% as numbers have been steadily increasing for weeks. Because of this trend, and in light of CDC and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Travel Maven

The 2 fastest-growing Cities in Connecticut

According to the US Census Bureau, Connecticut is the 29th most populous state in America, with a population of 3.6 million residents. As a state close to two major cities boasting a gorgeous coastline and mountain ranges to the North, it's no wonder that people like to call the Constitution State home.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut residents cool down at Hammonasset Beach State Park

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents are taking advantage of the summer weather by flocking to local swimming and outdoor spots. Temperatures reached the mid-90s in much of the state on Saturday, leading to chairs and umbrellas lined up for miles down Hammonasset Beach State Park. “We’ve been hibernating for too long,” said New Haven […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy