San Antonio, TX

Suspect pushes man out of car, drives off after fatally shooting him

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
news4sanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot in the parking lot during a carjacking at a Northwest Side apartment complex. The deadly shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday...

news4sanantonio.com

