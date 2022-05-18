Suspect pushes man out of car, drives off after fatally shooting him

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was robbed, then carjacked at gunpoint Saturday afternoon on the southwest side of town. Police were called out to the 2900 block of SW Military Drive around 12:30 p.m. for reports of an aggravated robbery. The victim told officers that she walking to her car with her son, she saw the suspect, a young man in his 20s, inside her vehicle trying to start it. He reportedly pulled out a gun, pointed it at her demanding her keys and her purse. He then drove off in her car. She told police there was a second car with multiple occupants that appeared to be somehow involved. That car followed the suspect out of the parking lot and fled eastbound on Military Drive.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO