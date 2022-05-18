Nettie man arrested on 3 counts of Threats of Terroristic Acts

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A Nettie man is arrested on three counts of Threats of Terroristic Acts.

According to Rainelle Police Chief JP Stevens, Elbert Bragg called Summit Community Bank in Rainelle three times on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

The first call made was around 12:17 p.m. Stevens told 59News Bragg demanded to speak to an employee who was not working. Upon hearing victim one was not at work, Bragg allegedly began cursing at victim two claiming he would kill both employees and blow up the bank. Stevens also said Bragg claimed to be an FBI Agent.

Stevens said the second call took place at 12:23 p.m. Bragg allegedly called the bank and demanded to speak to victim one again. After being told victim one was not working, Bragg allegedly told victim three he was outside the bank with a grenade launcher and he would “blow the bank to hell.” Stevens said Bragg also told the employee if he was hung up on, he would blow up the bank.

The third call came in at 12:27. Stevens said Bragg spoke with victim two again and said he would blow up the bank if his demands were not met.

Stevens said he has audiotapes and written statements confirming the incident mentioned above.

He was arrested on Monday, May 16, and is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.