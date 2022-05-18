ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nettie, WV

Nettie man arrested on 3 counts of Threats of Terroristic Acts

By Claudia Sessa
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHGCE_0fi0O7f700

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A Nettie man is arrested on three counts of Threats of Terroristic Acts.

According to Rainelle Police Chief JP Stevens, Elbert Bragg called Summit Community Bank in Rainelle three times on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

LOCAL CRIME: Victor man facing Grand Larceny charge in Fayette County

The first call made was around 12:17 p.m. Stevens told 59News Bragg demanded to speak to an employee who was not working. Upon hearing victim one was not at work, Bragg allegedly began cursing at victim two claiming he would kill both employees and blow up the bank. Stevens also said Bragg claimed to be an FBI Agent.

Stevens said the second call took place at 12:23 p.m. Bragg allegedly called the bank and demanded to speak to victim one again. After being told victim one was not working, Bragg allegedly told victim three he was outside the bank with a grenade launcher and he would “blow the bank to hell.” Stevens said Bragg also told the employee if he was hung up on, he would blow up the bank.

LOCAL CRIME: Teen charged in quadruple murder to transfer to adult facility

The third call came in at 12:27. Stevens said Bragg spoke with victim two again and said he would blow up the bank if his demands were not met.

Stevens said he has audiotapes and written statements confirming the incident mentioned above.

He was arrested on Monday, May 16, and is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Raleigh County man pleaded guilty to DUI causing death

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County man recieves three to fifteen years in prison for the death of Kenneth Isaiah Brown. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Farthing of Cool Ridge pleaded guilty in January of 2022 to DUI causing death. On Friday, May 20, 2022, Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Darl Poling issued the maximum sentence after […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Charleston Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Charleston woman pleaded guilty to distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Caila Vance, 26, admitted to selling suspected methamphetamine to a confidential informant on February 8, 2022. The substance later tested positive as methamphetamine.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing preteen reported out of Eskdale found

UPDATE (10:59 a.m. on Saturday, May 21): According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Calvin has been found and is safe. ESKDALE, WV (WOWK) — A 12-year-old child has been reported missing out of Eskdale in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Calvin, 12, left his residence on Sandy Lane […]
ESKDALE, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested after crashing into Dairy Queen

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car crashed into the Scott Depot Dairy Queen Saturday evening just after 7 p.m. According to state police, the driver, Casey Oxley intentionally drove his car into the restaurant, but they say they do not have a motive as to why he did it.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rainelle, WV
City
Nettie, WV
City
Man, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting over shoe argument

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has pleaded guilty in a shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically injured in Charleston in 2021. Christopher Neil Smith, 38, of Charleston pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the Kanawha County Circuit Court on Friday, May […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested after two-state pursuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in custody Friday night after a pursuit involving a stolen car that went through two states before ending along Hal Greer Boulevard near Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington Police say. Officers say the man stole a car from a church parking lot in the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTAP

Drunk driver who killed Summers County star athlete sentenced to prison

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - It was judgement day for a drunk driver who killed a former stand-out athlete for Summers County High School on I-77 in Beaver. The crash happened during Governor Jim Justice’s shelter-in-place order at the beginning of the Pandemic in April of 2020. Prosecutors said Nicholas Farthing had just done 14 shots at a local bar, the Crash Zone, and was driving more than 160 miles per hour when he crashed into Isaiah Brown’s car.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Former Fayetteville Mayor charged with a felony

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayetteville’s former mayor faces two charges after an altercation. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, James Filmore Akers, 86, was charged with a felony count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of shooting across a road or near a building or a crowd. Police responded to a shots fired call on Thursday, May 5th, in the area of Keller Avenue and Davis Street. When police arrived in the area, Lt. Kinzer saw a truck approaching him on Davis Street. Lt. Kinzer made contact with the male driver and asked him if he had heard anything. The driver identified himself as James Martin Akers and said that he and his brother, Alan Akers, had gotten into a fight and it turned heated. At that point, their father, James Akers, tried to break them up but was unsuccessful. Akers then went inside and got a gun, came back outside, and fired it, trying to break them up.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agent#Nexstar#Murder#Violent Crime#Rainelle Police#Summit Community Bank#Fbi#Southern Regional Jail
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man, ‘Model’, gets jail time on drug charges

Kevin Ray Morgan, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to selling heroin and fentanyl, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Morgan, also known as “Model,” 46, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl.” Morgan is admitted to distributing of heroin and fentanyl in April 2021 in Wetzel County. Morgan faces […]
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

Deputy Redden recognized for Task Force contributions

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Deputy J.A. Redden had been recognized by the AFT for his work as a Task Force Agent in Raleigh County. While working with the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Deputy Redden investigated 56...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Metro News

Former Logan County utility clerk sentenced after taking utility deposits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former utility clerk for a Logan County town has been sentenced after previously admitting to stealing utility deposits. Sherry Sansom, 51, of Accoville previously entered a guilty plea related to falsifying accounts. She took thousands of dollars in utility deposits without depositing the funds in the bank account for the town of Man.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Bedford woman convicted of manslaughter to spend four years in prison

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - After being found guilty of manslaughter in February, a Bedford woman will spend four years behind bars. In October 2020, Bedford police responded to a home on Salem Turnpike, where they found George Lamont Turner stabbed. He was taken to Bedford Memorial, where he died. Laurie...
BEDFORD, VA
WOWK 13 News

Two in custody, one at large after Nitro robbery

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—Two suspects are in custody, and one is still at large after a robbery attempt in Nitro Thursday morning. Nitro Police say that they responded to a report of a suspected shooting at 32nd St. and 2nd Ave. They say that three people entered a residence in the area, presented a firearm and […]
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Woman arrested, accused of soliciting minor

NICHOLAS COUNTY. W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman from Fenwick, West Virginia has been arrested after an investigation into the solicitation of a minor, according to the Nicholas County Sherriff’s Office. The criminal complaint states that between March and April of 2022, Amber Nichole Smarr sent several nude pictures...
FENWICK, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies search for 2 missing Kanawha County teens

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. Deputies say Jada McCormick, 13, and Ja’lynn Morgan, 16, have both been reported missing from Elkview. The KCSO says both girls live in the Cooper’s Creek area. According to the KCSO, the teens were last seen […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy