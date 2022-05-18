ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Some residents aren’t too happy about proposed development in Chesterfield

By Sabrina Shutters
 4 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than 300 new townhomes and apartments are one step closer to construction. Chesterfield County’s planning commission gave the two developments a thumbs up at a meeting last night.

About 100 of the new homes could go next to the Foxcroft neighborhood, and several people living in the neighborhood aren’t too happy about it.

In the proposal by Millwood Investment Company, the company would build a mix of single-family homes and duplexes, capped at 105 of them off of Hull Street Road.

In another plan by a different company, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval for a 234-unit apartment complex off of Route 1.

As far as the project off of Hull Street Road goes, one woman living in the Foxcroft neighborhood wants the commission to bar construction workers from driving through.

The same resident wants the company to not build a planned sidewalk along Fox Club Parkway, and a homeowner’s association representative names it ‘a sidewalk to nowhere’, saying developers don’t want it.

The Board of Supervisors will still need to approve both projects before construction can start.

