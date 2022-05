"I told you: He was going to start hitting balls in the air, and good things are going to happen." You’d expect the Red Sox to be ecstatic after any player hit a walk-off grand slam, but Franchy Cordero was met by a particularly enthusiastic welcome party on Sunday as he leaped onto home plate after demolishing a hanging slider to right field at Fenway to complete a sweep of the Mariners.

