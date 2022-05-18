Youngstown Schools CEO changing title

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is working with other partners to help manufacturers adopt new technologies and grow jobs. YSU hosted a launch meeting Friday for the group that is part of a $10 million national tech initiative involving the university, the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining, which manages America Makes in downtown Youngstown, along with the Department of Defense Logistics Agency and the University of Northern Iowa.

