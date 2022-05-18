Youngstown Schools CEO changing title

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The likelihood of poor weather is shifting commencement ceremonies for one of the area’s largest school districts. Austintown’s graduation was originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday. But with rain in the forecast, they are taking no chances, moving the ceremonies to Monday, May...
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Before Mahoning County was known for steel — before its people built cars — it was first a farming community. To honor those involved with farming, a group of people have formed what will be called the Mahoning County Agricultural Hall of Fame.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People are asked to meet at the corner of Market Street and Avondale Avenue at 12:30 p.m. for a “Stop the Violence” rally in Youngstown on Saturday. A press conference and prayer will start at 1 p.m. The United Pastors, Clergy and Community...
Ascend Youngstown's Grand Reopening Celebration highlights the facility's expansion which includes a yoga room, fitness area and climbing training zone. The free celebration features guided climbing sessions, live music, food trucks, Birdfish Beer, local vendors, games and an inflatable rock wall. Youth and family events finish at 2 p.m., community...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The York family handed out scholarships Friday for the 25th time, helping high school students pay for college. There were more than 375 applications for the DeBartolo Memorial Scholarship. The seventeen winners were determined by academic achievement, community involvement and financial need. They received $10,000 each.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is working with other partners to help manufacturers adopt new technologies and grow jobs. YSU hosted a launch meeting Friday for the group that is part of a $10 million national tech initiative involving the university, the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining, which manages America Makes in downtown Youngstown, along with the Department of Defense Logistics Agency and the University of Northern Iowa.
Vindicator file photo / May 17, 1991 | Van Nelson buys food from Trumbull County Joint Vocational School student Ruth Lynn of Bristol during a tour of the school 31 years ago. Nelson and Nick Frankos Sr., left, were members of the Warren city schools levy committee. The tour was conducted because Warren City Schools and the Joint Vocational School were discussing a possible merger of vocational programs.
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Orthopaedic Associates is expanding services at one of its offices. A groundbreaking was held Friday on a new 37-thousand square-foot office building on Crossroads Drive in Boardman. It will be connected to its surgery center as part of a new outpatient musculoskeletal campus. YOA...
HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) — Congressman Bill Johnson held a roundtable discussion on the natural gas industry in Ohio Friday. Johnson met with leaders in the oil and gas industry and took a tour of a gas well in Salineville. Johnson said there are a few things Congress can do...
Canfield High School's graduates will receive their diplomas on Saturday, May 28 at 12 p.m. The ceremony will be outdoors at Canfield's football stadium, weather permitting. Tickets aren't required and gates will open for guests at 11 a.m. If inclement weather occurs, commencement will be held inside the school's gymnasium....
The United Pastors, Clergy and Community Leaders of Greater Youngstown Against the Violence invites the community to join them as they pray for peace and the end of violence in Youngstown this afternoon. The group is hosting a press conference and prayer rally on the corner of Market Street and...
All three counties in the tri-county area are once again seeing very significant increases in COVID-19 cases per 100K with Mahoning County in particular jumping by over 200 more than last week. This week, Columbiana County jumped to 222 cases (217.9 per 100K), Trumbull County Jumped to 421 (212.7 per...
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the past two years Warren police have confiscated 500 guns but still, people are being shot and killed. Just in the past eight days, Warren saw a teenage girl murdered and six people shot. The problems are so serious Warren city leaders gathered Friday to announce solutions.
BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Fair Food Frenzy is back by popular demand. The event is already underway at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds, but earlier Friday vendors were getting their food trucks ready for the big event. You can get some of your favorite fair food like french fries...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly two weeks after the previous water main break, there was another water break on South Avenue. According to a water department employee, crews were working on the break since it started around 11 p.m. Thursday. The road has since reopened. The incident is near...
