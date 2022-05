A look at whats happening in European soccer on Monday:. Its the last chance for Hertha Berlin to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga and a wave of schadenfreude across the league. Despite its big ambitions, the Big City Club is 1-0 down and needs to win the second leg of its playoff against Hamburger SV in Hamburg to stay in the top tier. Herthas fall in fortune has come despite backer Lars Windhorsts investment of 374 million euros ($395 million) in the club since 2019. It was Windhorst who boldly declared Hertha should be competing among the best teams in Europe. But morale at Hertha is low after losing its last three games and missing three clear opportunities to avoid the dreaded playoff. Hamburgs 1-0 win in Berlins Olympiastadion last week in the first leg was its fifth consecutive victory including its last games in the second division.

SOCCER ・ 4 HOURS AGO