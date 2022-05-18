ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Suspect pushes man out of car, drives off after fatally shooting him

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
foxsanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot in the parking lot during a carjacking at a Northwest Side apartment complex. The deadly shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday...

foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Woman carjacked, robbed at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was robbed, then carjacked at gunpoint Saturday afternoon on the southwest side of town. Police were called out to the 2900 block of SW Military Drive around 12:30 p.m. for reports of an aggravated robbery. The victim told officers that as she was walking to her car with her son, she saw the suspect, a young man in his 20s, inside her vehicle trying to start it. He reportedly pulled out a gun, pointed it at her demanding her keys and her purse. He then drove off in her car. She told police there was a second car with multiple occupants that appeared to be somehow involved. That car followed the suspect out of the parking lot and fled eastbound on Military Drive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police searching for suspect who robbed business at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a business at gunpoint Saturday night. It happened around 9:55 p.m. at the 1100 block of Roosevelt on the Southside. Officers were dispatched to the location when a silent alarm was activated by the cashier. Police said the suspect entered the business and demanded money, while gesturing that he was holding a weapon pointed at the cashier. The suspect then fled from the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman extracted from vehicle with 'Jaws of Life' after West Side crash

SAN ANTONIO - A total of three people were rushed to the hospital after a major crash on the city's West Side. At around 12:37 a.m. Saturday police responded to a crash on Marbach and Pue Rd. involving two vehicles. Officials on scene moved quickly and cut a woman from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life. The woman and her passenger were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police searching for man who robbed Westside business

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who robbed a Westside business. It happened around midnight in the 5200 block of El Paso, near S San Joaquin Avenue. Police say a man entered the location, showed the cashier a gun and demanded money from the register. The clerk did as he asked and handed over the money. The suspect then fled from the location.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for person who shot at group riding in vehicle on I-35

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who opened fire on three people traveling in a car on Interstate 35 last month. A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident happened on April 16 after the group — one man and two women — drove away from a restaurant at South Park Mall, located at Southwest Military Drive and Interstate 35.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Shooting#Apartment Complex#Oak Hill#Violent Crime
foxsanantonio.com

Arrest warrant issued in shooting death of professional cyclist in East Austin

An arrest warrant has been issued for the fatal shooting of a professional gravel racer in East Austin last week. Law enforcement authorities are actively searching for 35-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, she is charged with first-degree felony murder. The shooting happened Wednesday, May 11, at a home in the 1700...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxsanantonio.com

Missing 10-year-old girl found safe

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 10-year-old Haley Nevaeh Preciado. Police say she left her home late Friday night along the 100 block of Albert St. near W Poplar St. and hasn’t returned. Haley is described as 5 feet tall,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy