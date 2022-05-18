ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, GA

Bainbridge fishermen win state fishing championship

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLNTON – Two Bainbridge fishermen have won the bass fishing state championship against 129 other boats that made the...

WJHG-TV

Big River Honey coming to Endeavor Property in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tupelo honey is a southern favorite, and a honey processor and harvester -- Big River Honey -- is coming to Jackson County. “So, they produce tupelo honey, raw tupelo honey, as well as other products you can create from honey like skin care products, etc.,” Vice President of Business Development Zach Gilmore said.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Scheduled concert without permit raises questions

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — July 4th is the biggest weekend for tourism in Panama City Beach and this year even more people could arrive on our white sandy beaches for a concert. The ‘Son of the South’ tour is scheduled to make a stop at Aaron Bessant Park. Aaron Bessant Park is home […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Turner Center celebrates anniversary with cruise raffle

VALDOSTA – The LVAC is celebrating their diamond anniversary with a cruise raffle to Cabo San Lucas from the Turner Center. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is raffling a Diamond Princess Cruise to beautiful Cabo San Lucas in celebration of the Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission’s (LVAC) diamond anniversary. One lucky person will win a 7-day, midship balcony cruise for two or may apply the $3,000 award value to a Princess Cruise of his or her choice.
VALDOSTA, GA
“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida

PALM BAY, FL. (WTVY) - A couple sought on numerous theft charges and described by Dothan police as con artists have been captured. Joshua William Matheny and his wife Mary Jane Matheny, apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida, face charges in numerous states. A person recognized the couple after a Dothan...
DOTHAN, AL
VHS graduates honored for Great Promise Partnership

VALDOSTA – VHS graduating students from the Great Promise Partnership program were recognized in a ceremony by the City of Valdosta. The City of Valdosta recognized five Valdosta High School students who graduated from the Great Promise Partnership (GPP) program at a ceremony on May 13, held in the Valdosta City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room. The students received a GPP stole, a graduate certificate from the GPP program, and a gift from the city. The city congratulates the following students:
VALDOSTA, GA
After state investigation, cemetery company must improve upkeep at its Georgia cemeteries

A Pennsylvania-based company that maintains and operates more than 300 cemeteries nationwide will step up its upkeep of four Georgia cemeteries following a state probe. The state launched an investigation following complaints about seven Georgia cemeteries StoneMor Inc. operates. The state put four cemeteries on “conditional registration with heightened supervision” for two years, while relevant issues at the three other cemeteries were remedied.
GEORGIA STATE
Panama City man dies in car accident

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 77-year-old Panama City man died in a single-car accident in Calhoun County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford F-150 was heading north on Melvin Grade Road trying to curve to the left. The driver was pulling out of a gravel driveway when he overcorrected, crossed into the southbound […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Betty Jackson Webb

Betty Jackson Webb, 91, of Valdosta, GA, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Langdale Hospice House. Born in Jacksonville, GA, she was the daughter of the late Alberta Glynn Jackson and the late Thomas Hardy Jackson. Betty graduated from Valdosta State College and subsequently married the late M.P. “Buddy” Webb Jr. in February of 1953. Betty and Buddy celebrated 68 years of blissful marriage in 2021. Betty operated a home-based kindergarten, affectionately known as “Betty Webb’s Kindergarten,” for 25 years. On several occasions, a new mother in Valdosta would call Betty from her hospital room to place her newborn child on Betty’s waiting list. When Betty retired from teaching, she immediately embarked on a new career as a successful business owner. She opened and operated a lovely home accessory and gift shop, Betty Webb Ltd., for 30 years. Her shop originally began as one small room in the back of Buddy’s office building on North Patterson Street. However, Betty continuously expanded her shop by knocking out wall after wall. By the time she retired, her shop occupied almost the entire building. Just as Buddy always jokingly predicted, his office became the small room in the front of Betty’s shop! Betty was extremely devoted to her Christian faith. Both Betty and Buddy were charter members of Park Avenue United Methodist Church where they were active members for over 65 years. Betty was also known for her beautiful singing voice. She was a cherished member of Park Avenue’s church choir where she was often heard singing lovely solos. Betty also frequently gifted her voice at special events such as funerals and weddings.
VALDOSTA, GA
Colquitt valedictorian’s ticket to Georgia Tech

MOULTRIE, GA – Around 20,000 high school seniors apply for admission to the Georgia Institute of Technology. Out of that applicant pool, 40 students are eventually selected to participate in a prestigious scholarship program called the Stamps President’s Scholarship. This program covers the students’ total cost of attendance, including their tuition, fees, housing, meal plan, personal expenses, supplies for up to 8 semesters, and a laptop stipend. Case Gregory, Colquitt County High School Valedictorian and STAR Student, has been named a recipient of the prestigious scholarship.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
Wiregrass holds Surgical Technology pinning ceremony

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Surgical Technology Degree seniors were honored with a pinning ceremony for academic accomplishments. Seniors in the Surgical Technology Degree program were honored in a pinning ceremony at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. Family and friends were in attendance as the college recognized the accomplishments of these students.
VALDOSTA, GA
Farm Stores development underway, scheduled to open in July

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has an update on a new development being constructed on the west side of Dothan. On Tuesday, Dothan Commission entered into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the maintenance of a sidewalk that will be built by the Farm Stores. This...
DOTHAN, AL
Fatal crash in Walton County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A single-car crash has left one person dead in Walton County according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Silverado truck was traveling east on Highway 90 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the truck. The truck then...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
UPDATE: Georgia man charged in Vernon shooting

VERNON – Investigators have arrested a Georgia man following a shooting incident that took place around 11:39 Saturday morning at the Vernon Express convenience store in Vernon. Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies and Washington County Emergency Services arrived on scene to find an 18-year-old victim with a gunshot...
VERNON, FL
Wiregrass nursing program named number one state

VALDOSTA – The Associate of Science in Nursing program at Wiregrass is named as the states number one program. The Associate of Science in Nursing (RN) program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been named the number one program in the state of Georgia for 2022, according to NursingProcess.org. The ranking was based on the students’ National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX-RN) pass rates. According to Nursing Process.org “Mainly, we have captured four broad areas, such as academic quality, NCLEX-RN exam performance, affordability, and the overall reputation of a school.” The rankings and methodology can be found at this link https://www.nursingprocess.org/nursing-schools/georgia/.
GEORGIA STATE

