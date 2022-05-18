ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Osceola School District asks DeSantis to weigh in on fate of board member

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
Jon Arguello (WFTV.com News Staff)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola School District is once again asking the governor to weigh in on the fate of one of its board members.

An investigation Tuesday night found that Jon Arguello harassed a man over political disagreements.

Arguello is known for dressing up in a Batman costume and handing out free backpacks and school supplies.

Now, he said he’s under attack.

According to court documents, Arguello violated district policy.

Arguello is accused of harassing John Kalish, the director of A Hero For Kids, a charity that works with the school district and helps families in need.

The report said that Arguello harassed and criticized Kalish for a number of things, including his political views over a period of time, calling Kalish “a felon and a snake oil salesman.”

We found out that Kalish was arrested in 2006 for gun trafficking.

The school board decided to let the governor decide Arguello’s fate.

Arguello claims he has done nothing wrong.

“I made an oath to protect the community and that’s what I’m going to do every day that I come here to work. I’m going to protect the community,” he said.

floridapolitics.com

Bill clearing $7.5M for Orlando mother of three boys maimed in trooper crash on Gov. DeSantis’ desk

The relief funds Christeia Jones could receive are significantly less than the amount to which she and the state agreed in 2018. A long-sought settlement for a woman whose children suffered permanent injuries in a gruesome crash with a state trooper south of Ocala now awaits approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who received the authorizing bill Friday afternoon.
ORLANDO, FL
wtxl.com

Racist photo leads to punishment for Florida students

PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a group of Florida students posed for a photo outside a middle school while holding large letters that spelled out a racial slur. Martin County School District Superintendent John Millay released a statement Thursday saying the students would be dealt with according to the school's code of conduct. He said state and federal laws prevent him from identifying them or revealing what punishment they might receive.
PALM CITY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

All of South Florida moves into high COVID risk category after ‘processing error‘ in state’s data

All three South Florida counties have high COVID-19 community levels, despite the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control showing the region having medium levels. The difference between the levels is significant. The CDC recommends that people in areas with high community levels should wear masks indoors in public places and lists additional precautions for high-risk people. ...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis signs bill allowing open containers in downtown Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis has given the thumbs up for the city of Ocala to create an open container ordinance downtown. Signed on Wednesday, businesses in a designated downtown area will be able to sell alcohol outside of their restaurant or bars during city-approved events. This impacts...
OCALA, FL
flaglerlive.com

‘There’s a Lot of Covid Out There’: Virus Spiking Again in Flagler, But This Time Response Is Left to Individuals

Covid never left, but it’s back in force again in Flagler and Florida, and is on pace to be raging locally and regionally in the next few weeks. The public health response, however, is vastly different than it was in the first two years of the pandemic, with a focus on a hands-off approach that leaves everything to personal choices and personal health conditions. There are no efforts or public health recommendations to reinstitute broad-based masking, social distancing or any types of lockdowns, whether in schools, nursing hoes or the workplace.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
