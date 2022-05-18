Osceola School District asks DeSantis to weigh in on fate of board member

Jon Arguello (WFTV.com News Staff)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola School District is once again asking the governor to weigh in on the fate of one of its board members.

An investigation Tuesday night found that Jon Arguello harassed a man over political disagreements.

Arguello is known for dressing up in a Batman costume and handing out free backpacks and school supplies.

Now, he said he’s under attack.

According to court documents, Arguello violated district policy.

Arguello is accused of harassing John Kalish, the director of A Hero For Kids, a charity that works with the school district and helps families in need.

The report said that Arguello harassed and criticized Kalish for a number of things, including his political views over a period of time, calling Kalish “a felon and a snake oil salesman.”

We found out that Kalish was arrested in 2006 for gun trafficking.

The school board decided to let the governor decide Arguello’s fate.

Arguello claims he has done nothing wrong.

“I made an oath to protect the community and that’s what I’m going to do every day that I come here to work. I’m going to protect the community,” he said.

