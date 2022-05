EL CERRITO (BCN) El Cerrito police arrested two of the three suspects in a home invasion burglary after a shot was fired early Wednesday morning in El Cerrito. Officers responded to a 9:04 a.m. report of a home invasion in the 900 block of King Drive, where three suspects had reportedly forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint. One of the suspects fired a single round at the resident, police said.

EL CERRITO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO