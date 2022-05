Biden has withdrawn and canceled oil and gas industries drilling in Alaska, and it has caused an insane uprise in gas prices throughout the nation. He also withdrew drilling in the Gulf of Mexico which doesn’t help the problem happening with oil shortages throughout our nation. Biden claimed there was a “lack of industry interest” which was his reasoning for canceling the drilling. The Biden administration is still waiting to issue a new offshore leasing plan which must happen every five years.

