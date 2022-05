A man has been arrested for a shooting that claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds, including a local reporter. According to WRIC, 24-year-old Antoine Legrande Jr.was arrested on May 17 by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Norfolk Police Department’s Special Operations Team. He was reportedly armed but arrested without incident. Legrande was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and firearms charges.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO