ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

Bicyclist killed in DeKalb County crash

walls102.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERMAN – A crash between a bicyclist and a passenger vehicle has taken the life of a cyclist in DeKalb...

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

Related
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Persons Sent to the Hospital Following Two Vehicle Crash

On Tuesday May 17 Ogle County Deputies along with the Lynn-Scott Rock Fire/Ems personnel responded to the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Maple Street in Davis Junction for a two vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation, it was determined that a Toyota Tacoma being driving by 66-year-old Robert Hoovler of...
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

49-year-old man seriously injured, flown to the hospital after rollover crash near Hebron

A 49-year-old man was charged after he rolled his car over near Hebron and had to be flown by medical helicopter to the hospital Thursday evening. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District responded around 8 p.m. Thursday to the 14100 block of Nichols Road in unincorporated Hebron. McHenry County Sheriff’s Office […]
HEBRON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dekalb County, IL
City
Leland, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Dekalb County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Waterman, IL
WSPY NEWS

Area police reports for Saturday, May 21, 2022

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. Oswego Police Department:. Oswego police arrested 30-year-old Kevin S. Savage, of Aurora, late Friday night during a...
OSWEGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Massive Fire Engulfs Vacant Resort in Suburban St. Charles

A fire that erupted at a vacant resort in suburban St. Charles continued to burn late Saturday night, several hours after it first started, according to authorities. The fire was initially reported at approximately 5 p.m. at the vacant Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St. Nearby streets were closed as crews worked to extinguish the fire.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Passenger Car#Traffic Accident
Fox 32 Chicago

Driver killed in fiery crash on I-80

LAKE STATION, Ind. - A driver was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 Wednesday night near Lake Station, Indiana. A Chevrolet was not moving in the middle of I-80 around 11 p.m. near the Ripley Street exit when it was struck by a semi tractor-trailer, Indiana State Police said.
LAKE STATION, IN
WSPY NEWS

Police search leads to return of missing Sandwich teen

A police search involving multiple agencies Thursday night for a missing Sandwich teen had a good outcome. The fifteen-year-old was found by police and was reunited with his family. The teen had been dropped off at school by his mother, but didn't show up in class. He was reported missing...
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sandwich teen found and safe

A fifteen-year-old Sandwich boy who was reported missing on Thursday has been found and is safe according to the Sandwich Police Department. Area law enforcement were searching the area near Walmart on Route 34 Thursday night. A statement on social media from the police department had said that the teen...
SANDWICH, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WIFR

3-year-old McHenry County boy dead, hit by school bus

CARY, Ill. (WIFR) - A tragic incident took the life of a 3-year-old boy Monday evening. Samuel Huddleston, of Cary was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a school bus. McHenry County Coroner Dr. Michael Rein says his office was contacted around 6:30 p.m. that night to investigate.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Found Dead In Champaign County: Probable Cause Self Inflicted Gun Shot Wound

Champaign County Coroner’s Office is confirming the death of a Will County Sheriff’s Deputy. An autopsy will be performed today. It appears that 45-year-old James O’Halloran died of a gunshot wound. No foul play is suspected. The deputy from Channahon was pronounced deceased on May 18th at 8:20 am in Urbana, Illinois. He was found at the Army Reserve facility in the back lot. Urbana Police Department as well as the Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death. The death is being treated as a probable suicide.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
wrtv.com

Silver Alert issued for teen missing from northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE — A Silver Alert Alert has been issued for a missing Merrillville juvenile. Amari McDade, 17, is missing from Merrillville according to the Indiana State Police. The Merrillville Police Department is investing the disappearance and is asking for the public's help in locating McDade. She was last seen...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
CBS Chicago

Off-duty sheriff's deputy shoots man who fired shots in Millennium Park, fled onto party boat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's deputy shot a man who fired a gun at Millennium Park on Friday night, and then ran to the Chicago River, where he hopped on a party boat trying to escape.The deputy was working a side job as a security officer at the time of the incident, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.The incident started with multiple shots fired in Millennium Park, on the second night since new security rules were put into place, including a restriction prohibiting unaccompanied minors from staying in the park after 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. In...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy