The NBA Playoffs have been a rollercoaster ride for fans of every single NBA team. We have four teams left that not many people would have predicted to be in this position at this point in the season. The Western Conference has the Dallas Mavericks facing the Golden State Warriors (no Lakers in sight), and the Eastern Conference has the Boston Celtics facing the Miami Heat (no Brooklyn in sight).

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO