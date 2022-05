SAN ANTONIO - A total of three people were rushed to the hospital after a major crash on the city's West Side. At around 12:37 a.m. Saturday police responded to a crash on Marbach and Pue Rd. involving two vehicles. Officials on scene moved quickly and cut a woman from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life. The woman and her passenger were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO