ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lowe's sales disappoint as cooler April dampens outdoor goods demand

By Praveen Paramasivam
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JmXjG_0fi0GKld00

May 18 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) reported a bigger-than-expected drop in same-store sales on Wednesday, as people cocooned at home during the cold and wet April spent less on seasonal goods including grill and patio furniture.

The unseasonably cold weather hindered the U.S. home-improvement chains' efforts to buoy sales following the robust growth seen during the pandemic-hit 2020.

Lowe's, which is more dependent on products typically bought during spring, said overall same-store sales decreased 4% in the first quarter, compared with expectations for a 2.5% decline. Lower spring products sales shaved $350 million off its revenue.

The late arrival of spring caused larger rival Home Depot (HD.N) to post a double-digit sales decline in seasonal categories, while top U.S. retailer Walmart (WMT.N) also flagged a hit.

Home Depot and Lowe's executives, however, expect pent-up demand to boost sales of mowers, patio furniture and grills in the current quarter.

"We're mindful that Lowe's second quarter could potentially see a bigger spring/outdoor lift versus Home Depot," Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem said.

Shares of Lowe's, which reaffirmed its annual forecasts, fell 2% in early trading.

Sales also suffered as do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, who form 75% of the company's base, return to offices.

"(Sales to professionals) outpaced DIY in the quarter," Chief Financial Officer Brandon Sink said during an earnings call. "We continue to expect pro to outpace DIY for the year."

In contrast, for Home Depot, which raised its forecasts, DIY customers constitute only 50% of its base.

The results from the top two U.S. home-improvement chains come amid surging inflation and rising interest rates, which could cool a booming housing market.

Several analysts have, however, said demand for home-improvement goods would remain resilient as customers keen on staying in their lower fixed-mortgage homes upgrade them.

Lowe's net earnings edged higher to $2.33 billion, or $3.51 per share, for the quarter. Analysts had expected $3.22 per share.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Big Change Costco Just Made To Its Membership Benefits

Buying a Costco membership can change your shopping game, especially if you frequent big box stores like most Americans. According to the company's website, anyone with a Costco membership can score savings and earn rewards on their purchases, and the card allows for full refunds if a shopper isn't happy with a particular purchase. These perks only mark the tip of the iceberg, though. Real Simple found that members can also take advantage of programs that refill their inkjet printer cartridges, offer discounts on gift cards, let you purchase books signed by their authors, and even let you take advantage of Costco's travel agency.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Store Sales#Thomson Reuters#Mortgage#Cos Inc#Home Depot#Wells Fargo
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Reuters

Reuters

441K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy