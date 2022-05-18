ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Flu in May? In Central Florida, cases are rising alongside COVID-19

By Caroline Catherman, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Have a cough, sore throat, runny nose? It could be COVID-19, but it could also be the flu. Flu cases are increasing in most of the state, including Central Florida, at a time when they’re normally winding down.

Florida’s flu season typically runs from October to May, according to the Florida Department of Health. This year saw a December surge, then a steady decrease in activity until about two months ago, when cases seemingly began rising and haven’t stopped since.

During the first week of May, AdventHealth Centra Care saw about 400 positive flu tests, compared to less than 15 around this time during the last normal flu season in 2019 to 2020, said Dr. Tim Hendrix, medical director of AdventHealth Centra Care. Hendrix is optimistic the increase won’t continue for much longer.

“It does appear as if the late season surge is beginning to level off,” Hendrix said Thursday.

Without a test, it’s impossible to tell whether symptoms are due to the flu or COVID-19 , or even allergies. COVID-19 symptoms such as loss of taste or smell aren’t as common anymore, Hendrix said.

Over the past few weeks, Centra Care patients have shown up with milder symptoms of COVID-19, such as a runny nose, fatigue, or mild cough, doctors have told Hendrix. Some may have diarrhea and nausea too, he added.

The Florida DOH reports the majority of flu cases in Florida and across the nation right now are the A(H3) strain. This strain was covered in the current season’s flu shot, Hendrix said. However, major retailers such as CVS, Walgreen’s and Publix are no longer offering flu shots for this season.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there have been at least 4.3 million flu illnesses, 42,000 hospitalizations, and 2,500 deaths from flu this season.

ccatherman@orlandosentinel.com ; @CECatherman on Twitter

