Larissa Malone thinks she came to Maine at a good time. Two years ago, she began working for University of Southern Maine as an Assistant Professor of Teacher Education. That was in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, and during the Black Lives Matter protests. At the time, two key organizations stepped up their support for educators of color – USM’s association for faculty and staff of color, and the Maine Education Association’s new committee for educators of color. But even with these in place, she still experienced the isolation that exists for a woman of color in the whitest U.S. state. However, she was pleased to note the new awareness.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO