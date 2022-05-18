ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Teacher of the Week: Scarlett Lyon

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Teacher of the Week for May 18 is Scarlett Lyon from Early College East High School. Originally from Columbia, N.C., Lyon graduated from the University of North Carolina at Asheville with a Bachelors of Arts in Mathematics with Teaching Licensure, Bachelors of Science in Environmental...

www.witn.com

neusenews.com

Rochelle Middle School collaborates on Kinston mural

Local artist Seraphim Smith is creating a mural that encompasses the waterBEST logo, the City of Kinston, and the children of the community. waterBEST reached out to Smith after seeing the Kinston Okra Mural on South Queen and Shine Street, and asked him to submit a drawing for a mural for the waterBEST Kinston building where they bottle their water.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Summertime Greenville Block Party

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Michelle and Nailzz is hosting a community block party free to the public. The block party will be held from May 22nd from 3-6pm. There will be bouncy houses for the kids, face painting, giveaways, food trucks, and vendors. The event is perfect for the entire...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Students honored for completing BCCC paramedic certification course

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Sixteen students in the initial paramedic certification course at Beaufort County Community College were honored last month. BCCC says on April 28th, the students were honored for completing the program, which prepares current emergency medical technicians to take the North Carolina paramedic credentialing exam. WITN is...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
City
Asheville, NC
City
New Bern, NC
City
Havelock, NC
City
Columbia, NC
County
Craven County, NC
Education
WITN

BACA Adult Prom

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - BACA Adult Prom is back after last years cancellation. BACA Adult Prom has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 21, 2022, 6:00pm at the new Bertie High School located at 716 US 13N, Windsor, NC. The event will consist of an evening of elegance, dinner, fashion show,...
WINDSOR, NC
WITN

Fleet Feet Greenville donates to JOY Soup Kitchen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fleet Feet Greenville, NC will be gifting 300+ pairs of shoes at JOY Soup Kitchen. People will also have an opportunity to be seen by the Foot clinic staffed by Access East Health Assist and Podiatrists from Foot and Ankle Physicians Winterville. Sheetz will be providing...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Golf tournament raises $20,000 for Greenville chamber staff hurt in crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Four Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce members who were hurt in a crash last month are getting help with medical bills. Dozens of golf teams teed off at the Greenville Country Club Friday in support. WITN was there to catch up with two members, and the spouse of another, who were hurt in the crash, to learn about how they are all doing.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

2022 Father and Men Conference in Greenville coming June 10

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The 2022 Father and Men Conference is coming up. The idea for this event is the provide an experience that is dedicated to the engagement, learning, and equipping of men and fathers, through various forms of delivering the message. The goal is to improve the quality of life for society by building […]
GREENVILLE, NC
#Witn#West Craven Middle School#Craven Early College
cbs17

‘It floored me’: Princeton man wins $402K in NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Princeton man said he used his daughters’ and granddaughters’ ages to win $402,887 from the NC Lottery. Joseph Eonta, 69, said he purchased this $1 Cash 5 ticket from Princeton Food Mart on Dr. Donnie H. Jones Boulevard for Wednesday’s drawing.
PRINCETON, NC
coastalreview.org

From farms to niche tourism, Bertie ‘Seedbed of the Colony’

Part of a history series examining each of North Carolina’s 20 coastal counties. Most of the earliest English settlers in North Carolina lived on the northern side of the Albemarle Sound. Their settlements built the foundation of North Carolina and evolved into the Colony’s first towns and political centers.
AGRICULTURE
wcti12.com

ENC school lockdown ends, tip found not to be credible

NEW BERN, Craven County — West Craven Middle School in New Bern was placed on lockdown Friday morning. Craven County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Wagner confirmed that the lockdown was prompted by an anonymous tip on the district's See Something Say Something reporting system. No details concerning the nature of...
WITN

Jacksonville Kiwanis Club holding “Kolossal” event for kids

Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina Kiwanis Club is hosting a special event for children this weekend. The 3rd annual “Kolossal” Day for the Kids will be held Saturday, May 21 in Jacksonville. There will be a motorcycle ride, car show, vendors, food, music, and much more.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Education
WITN

Greene County principal wins state education award

CARY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene County Schools principal has won a major state education award. Dr. Patrick Greene has been announced as the 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year. Greene, of Greene Central High (of Greene County Schools), was given the award at The Umstead Hotel...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Rehab facility breaks ground in Grimesland

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – As addiction and overdoses continue to take lives throughout our state, a new facility in Eastern North Carolina is seeking to make a big difference. The new rehab facility, Haven at Blue Creek, held its groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday. Greenville couple Rich and Colleen Ballot founded the new facility. “Our hope […]
GRIMESLAND, NC
WITN

Elizabeth City State University names new interim basketball coach

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) announced who will serve as Interim Men’s Basketball Coach for the upcoming season. Andre Gray comes to ECSU from North Carolina Central University where he has served as the Assistant Coach for the men’s basketball team since July 2021. Gray’s contract with ECSU officially started May 16 following the departure of former coach Shawn Walker, but his full-time status with the Athletic Department begins Monday, May 23.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

Saving Graces for Felines: Bramble

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Our cat of the week from Saving Graces for Felines is Bramble. He is the only boy in the little, who are all named after the patch of plants they were found in, including Ivy and Briar. But don’t worry, Bramble won’t be a thorn in your...
GREENVILLE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Paul A. Stevenson of Elizabeth City, May 17

Paul Augustus Stevenson, age 90, of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, NC died at home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Born in Elizabeth City on January 3, 1932 to the late John Thomas Stevenson and Wilma Louise Sample Stevenson, he was the widower of Jill Smith Stevenson and Nancy Rascoe Stevenson. Paul served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force while stationed in England during the Korean War, where he met his first wife Jill. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy in 1958. After brief employment at Durham Drug Company, he joined his father at Overman & Stevenson Pharmacy in downtown Elizabeth City, where he served his community as a pharmacist for 57 years until his retirement in 2019. A founding pharmacist of the Elizabeth City Pharmacy/Prescription Project, he also served on the boards of directors of the local health department and the Albemarle Hospital Foundation. Paul was honored as the 2020 recipient of the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy Alumni Association’s Samuel B. Burrus Family Award for Community Service.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

Emerald Loop Mural Installation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 2nd Emerald Loop Intersection Mural is set to be installed at Cotanche St./Reade Circle as part of the Emerald Loop. The Intersection Mural installation at the Cotanche Street and Reade Circle Intersection designed by Haddad/Drugan will begin on Sunday, May 22nd at 6:00am and will continue through Monday, May 23rd into the evening, with contingency dates of May 24th and May 25th.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Off to the AAC tournament: ECU baseball sweeps 14th straight win (V2)

New Director of Athletics named for Pitt County Schools. There is No Quarter in Greenville, ECU baseball wins 11th straight game. There is No Quarter in Greenville, ECU baseball wins 11th straight game. D.H. Conley rolls past Holly Springs to reach 4th round of state playoffs. Updated: May. 18, 2022...
GREENVILLE, NC

